Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Sept. 23-29, 2022

Find this week’s movie releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a new version of “Avatar,” a pair of silent films and a double bill of ‘80s action movies.

New releases

“Don’t Worry Darling”: After making waves at several film festivals, director Olivia Wilde’s domestic horror film, about a housewife (Florence Pugh) living in a 1950s experimental community that is not what it seems, screens in wide release, including showings at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated R. 2 hours, 3 minutes.

“Avatar”: James Cameron's Academy Award-winning 2009 adventure returns to theaters with a 4K remastered picture and HDR sound in advance of the upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” slated for December. The movie plays in 3D and regular formats in wide release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 41 minutes.

“Moonage Daydream”: Filmmaker Brett Morgen (“The Kid Stays in the Picture,” “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck“) presents a documentary on David Bowie’s art and music. The film plays in limited release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 20 minutes.

“Blonde”: Writer and Director Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) helms this fictionalized story of Marilyn Monroe, starring Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”, “No Time to Die”). Before it debuts on Netflix Sept. 28, the movie plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Rated NC-17. 2 hours, 47 minutes.

“On the Come Up”: Hip hop drama about an aspiring young rapper torn between her authentic gift and the false persona the industry wants from her plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; and Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 56 minutes.

“Cuando Sea Joven": Spanish-language 2021 comedy tells the story of 70-year-old Malena, who gets a second chance at life when she magically becomes her 22-year-old self. The movie plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; and Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 2 hours.

“Carmen”: Inspired by true events, this romantic drama follows a woman who brings joy to residents of a small village on the Mediterranean island Malta. The movie plays at at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Rated R. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

Special events

“Howl’s Moving Castle”: Animated 2004 feature from Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away”) plays as part of the summerlong Studio Ghibli Fest at 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 2 hours, 15 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”: Director Peter Jackson’s three-film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels plays this month, concluding with the 2003 film that follows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the Fellowship’s quest to destroy the One Ring. The movie plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 4 hours, 10 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Interstellar”: Science film series “The Universe We Live In” presents Christopher Nolan’s science-fiction epic plays as part of an event featuring a pre-show presentation about black holes by Sam Cena from the Robert Ferguson Observatory and free donuts provided by Harveys Gourmet Donuts at 6 p.m. Monday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 33 minutes. Tickets are $15. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

Silent Movie Day: National day dedicated to the presentation and preservation of silent films is marked in Sonoma County with screenings of the 1926 Buster Keaton comedy, “The General,” and the 1919 film “South: Ernst Shackleton and The Endurance Expedition," featuring footage from Shackleton’s 1914-16 journey into Antarctica. Both movies play throughout the day Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $9. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film series presents a pair of futuristic action movies celebrating their 35th anniversaries, 1987’s “Robocop” and “The Running Man,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. More information at facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

Don’t miss

“See How They Run”: Set in 1950s London, this thrilling crime caper stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable on the case of a murdered crew member of a smash-hit play. Rated PG-13. The movie plays in wide release, including showings at 7 p.m. Saturday and Thursday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma.. 1 hour, 38 minutes. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.