Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022

Find this week’s movie releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including new romantic comedies and Halloween-inspired horror.

New releases

“Bros“: Reportedly the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men is written by and stars Billy Eichner (”Billy on the Street“) and directed by Nicholas Stoller (”Forgetting Sarah Marshall”). The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 55 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BQIeBB9XMe8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Smile”: Horror film follows a doctor who experiences frightening experiences with smiling people that she can’t explain. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 55 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BcDK7lkzzsU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever“: Zac Efron and Russell Crowe star in the adventurous drama about a man who travels from New York City to Vietnam in 1967 to deliver beers to his childhood friends stationed on the frontlines of the war. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 2 hours, 6 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NqxziDlZOIo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Good House”: Based on the best-selling novel, Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in the romance that touches on rekindled love and the Salem witches. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 43 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yIKe-Xm1W7U">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“The Last Band on Stage”: Documentary explores how the band Chicago has thrived and toured consistently for 55 years, even through the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie plays through Wednesday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. More information at santarosacinemas.com.

“Trick ‘R Treat”: Halloween-inspired anthology movie from 2007 has gained a cult following over the last 15 years, and returns to the big screen at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 1 hour, 22 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Mother Teresa: No Greater Love”: Documentary on the nun who became a 20th century symbol for compassion plays at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Not rated. 1 hour, 55 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Jack Absolute Flies Again”: National Theatre Live production of the Richard Bean-Oliver Chris comedy screens at 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18 and $26. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film series hosts as special double-feature showing of the 2016 slasher film “Terrifier” and the premiere of 2022’s “Terrifier 2,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $15. More information at facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

Don’t miss

“Don’t Worry Darling”: After making waves at several film festivals, director Olivia Wilde’s domestic horror film, about a housewife (Florence Pugh) living in a 1950s experimental community that is not what it seems, screens in wide release, including showings at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated R. 2 hours, 3 minutes. More information at monteriotheater.com.

“See How They Run”: Set in 1950s London, this thrilling crime caper stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable on the case of a murdered crew member of a smash-hit play. Rated PG-13. The movie plays in wide release, including showings at 7 p.m. Saturday and Thursday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma.. 1 hour, 38 minutes. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.