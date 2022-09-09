Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Sept. 9-15, 2022

This week’s movie releases and community events include a pair of intriguing documentaries, the new Kevin Smith comedy and a double-bill of 1980s horror classics.

New releases

“Barbarian”: Airbnb has never been this scary. A young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a short-term rental in Detroit finds a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) is already residing there. After deciding to stay there anyways, she is dropped into a strange night of unexpected terrors. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

“Medieval”: Action-adventure epic set in the 1300s follows real-life Czech warrior Jan Žižka as he battles in the Crusades and feuds with his brother. The movie stars Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe and Michael Caine, and plays in wide release. Rated R. 2 hours, 6 minutes.

“Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”: Bollywood epic relies on special effects to tell a story about a young man with connections to ancient Indian deities. This movie is the first in a trilogy and plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa; and Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Not Rated. 2 hours, 40 minutes.

“My Old School“: Documentary uses animation and actor Alan Cumming to tell the story of Brandon Lee, a student in 1993 Glasgow, Scotland, who turns out not to be who he says he is. The movie plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Not Rated. 1 hour, 44 minutes.

“Loving Highsmith”: Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival and OUTwatch Film Series present the documentary on American author Patricia Highsmith (“Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley”) that focuses on her experiences as a lesbian in 1950s America. The movie plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 1 hour, 23 minutes.

Special Events

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”: Director Peter Jackson’s three-film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels plays this month, beginning with the 2001 film that gathers the fellowship of Hobbits, men, wizards, elves and dwarves who attempt to destroy an evil ring of power. The movie plays at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 3 hours, 28 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Clerks III”: The third film in writer-director Kevin Smith’s series about hapless convenience store clerks features returning characters Dante, Randal, Jay and Silent Bob as they get older, but not wiser. The movie plays for only 6 days, beginning Tuesday, at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 1 hour, 55 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde”: Great Art on Screen film series presents a tour of Venice and the masterpieces of art that reside within it. The movie plays at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film series presents a pair of demonic horror movies celebrating their 35th anniversaries, 1987’s “The Gate” and “Hellraiser,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. More information at facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

Don’t Miss

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: Based on a best-selling novel, the dramatic mystery centers on an abandoned girl who raised herself in North Carolina marshlands and becomes the main suspect in a nearby town’s murder case. The movie is still playing in limited release, including showings at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 5 minutes. More information at monteriotheater.com.

Olivia Newton-John Tribute: Olivia Newton-John’s most famous musicals, 1980’s “Xanadu” and 1978’s “Grease,” have been held over for a week at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at rialtocinemas.com and monteriotheater.com.