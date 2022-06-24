Sonoma County Americana artist Frankie Boots debuts new album with Healdsburg concert

After more than two years of work, Sonoma County country-rocker Frankie Boots is ready to unleash his fourth full-length record this summer, and he’s starting in Healdsburg.

Boots fronts a full band and plays off his new record, “Free Range Songs,” with an album-release show at 7 p.m. on Sunday at The Elephant in the Room in Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The show is the first chance for the public to hear and purchase the album, set for release online later this summer.

The concert may also be one of the last opportunities for Sonoma County to see Boots live, as he is gearing up for a move to Nashville next month.

A Sebastopol native, Boots was living and playing music in New Orleans when he began working on the album in the summer of 2019.

“I came back out here (to Sonoma County) from New Orleans touring, and had maybe a week or so in town here,” said Boots. He started then recording parts of his songs at Gremlintone studios in Santa Rosa, before heading back to New Orleans, where he continued recording.

Then, in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the end of live shows in New Orleans, and Boots and his wife moved back to Sonoma County, where he finished recording.

From there, the album was mixedat Santa Rosa’s White Whale Studio and mastered in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

“It’s an album and a project that has been formed in multiple parts of the country, through a lot of different formats,” said Boots. “Some of the songs are about here, some are about New Orleans, it’s a bicoastal record.”

Boots named the album “Free Range Songs” to reflect that bicoastal attitude. “These are songs that are influenced by a lot of traveling, and by different locations, and different sounds,” said Boots.

As much as the album switches up locations, so does Boots switch up his Americana sound; with elements of classic Honky-Tonk, early R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and even a hint of Spaghetti Western making their notes heard on the record.

The result sounds like a jukebox at a old-school saloon on warm summer night.

“I love albums that have a specific type of feel or thematic element going in to them,” said Boots. “But I love to listen to all kinds of music, and I feel like that’s a fun part of making a record for me; figuring out how I can introduce these different things I’m inspired by and make it cohesive.”

Album-opener, “Willow Creek,“ may be a familiar title for west Sonoma County residents, as the song is named for the road that Boots used to walk along as kid in Occidental. Conversely, the track ”Rusty Rainbow“ is about a New Orleans bridge that he and his wife often walked upon. Other songs, like ”Just Say Yes,“ are about life on the road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h-TCYq-lIq4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Boots is releasing the record on CDs and cassettes packaged like vintage VHS media and trading card packs to add to the album’s old-school vibe.

“I’m always trying to create value in formats that are not as desirable to people just because of the digital age,” said Boots. “I do love a hard copy of something, and trying to come up with different ways to present that is fun.”

Right now, the Healdsburg show will be the only place to grab copies of the record. A vinyl release is forthcoming.

For the show, Boots will be joined by Sonoma County musicians John Courage on guitar, Francesco Echo on bass and Dan Ford on drums. All three musician play on the record. Country folk songwriter and new Sonoma County transplant Desiree Cannon opens the show.

For more information on the show, go to frankiebootsmusic.com.