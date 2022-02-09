Sonoma County stars skate close to home in Disney On Ice tour

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box offices: SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St. in San Jose; Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk in Sacramento; or Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way in Oakland

When and where: Feb. 9-13 in SAP Center in San Jose; Feb. 17-21 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento; and Feb. 23-27 at Oakland Arena

Skaters Antonia Mitchell of Windsor and Michael Hilgren of Santa Rosa have performed with Disney On Ice tours all over the world, but this month they’re excited to skate much closer to home, with shows in San Jose, Sacramento and Oakland.

“We’ve seen so much of the world, but I love to perform so close to where I grew up,” said Mitchell, 30, a 2009 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, who has been skating with Disney On Ice since 2013.

Both Mitchell and Hilgren, 33, a 2007 Piner High grad who joined Disney On Ice in 2008, spent their childhoods skating at Snoopy’s Home Ice, also known as the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, in Santa Rosa.

“We grew up together,” Hilgren said. “It’s a rare occasion when you have two Sonoma County neighbors in the same show. This is our first full tour together.”

There are roughly half a dozen touring companies from Disney On Ice out performing at any given time, so it’s not surprising that the two Sonoma County skaters have seldom co-starred, except for a few performances here and there.

“When you audition for Disney On Ice, you either go into the general company or you’re assigned one of the Disney characters,” Hilgren explained.

This time, both of the local skaters play featured roles in the show, with Mitchell cast as Cinderella and Hilgren as Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid.”

“If someone in the audience is dressed up as your character, you really connect,” Hilgren said. “At any age, so many people can relate to the Disney characters.”

Their current tour opened in 2020 and has had to thread its way through the various health precautions prompted by the pandemic. But the crowds have been appreciative, the skaters said.

“During COVID, the audience has been masked, but you still get reactions from the crowd,” Hilgren said.

The fans, from little kids on up to grandparents, keep coming out to the see the show.

“It’s a big family tradition for a lot of people, and we’ve seen some young people at the shows who obviously are out on dates,” Mitchell said.

Of course, reactions can vary by country, something the skaters noticed as they traveled the world with previous Disney On Ice tours.

“I have strong memory of the audiences in France being very subdued and very particular with their applause. They’re choosy,” Mitchell said.

Hilgren remembers loud and enthusiastic crowds in South America. “They party and go crazy,” he said.

Both skaters naturally prefer a demonstrative audience. “We always want the noisy ones,” Mitchell joked.

This time around, they also hope to see a few hometown friends in the audience.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.