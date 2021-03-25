Sonoma featured on HGTV ’House Hunters’ episode

HGTV is looking for “energetic individuals, couples and families who are passionate about their search for a new home or vacation property” to be part of the House Hunters television series. If you're interested in appearing on the show, fill out an application on the Pietown.tv website.

An episode of the long-running reality TV series “House Hunters,” called “Dreaming of Sonoma Vineyards” aired on House & Garden Television (HGTV) this week. The episode, number 13 in Season 17, was filmed in and around the town of Sonoma last September.

The episode features a young San Francisco couple, Kevin and Heather Tazalla, shopping for a weekend property in Sonoma. She is looking for a classic farmhouse with a small vineyard, but he wants something more contemporary with a large kitchen.

W Real Estate agent Casey Moll was the broker for the couple, and he learned partway through the process that they had connected with the “House Hunters“ team.

On camera, Moll showed them three properties two in the Carneros region area and one the east side, with vineyards of various sizes.

“The filming was a blast,” he said. “I’ve become good friends with Kevin and Heather and we were able to joke around, have fun while looking at places and have genuine conversations.”

Since 1999, “House Hunters“ has taken viewers behind the scenes as people learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them. The show has had 15 different spin-offs (beach houses, RVs, houses overseas, etc.) in the past 20 years.

Homebuyers are typically relocating to a new town and searching for a new home, with the assistance of a local real estate agent. In each episode, the buyers decide between three possible houses to buy (or rent), ultimately choosing one before the end of the episode. The show usually revisits the buyers in their new home a few weeks later, and they describe the changes they've made or speak generally about the effect the new home has on their life.

The Tazallas deliberated on their options at Three Fat Guys (TFG) Winery tasting room on Broadway last September.

”They loved hearing from someone in the wine business,“ said Casey Moll, about introducing them to his brother, TFG co-owner Tony Moll.

Heather is quoted on camera as saying that her favorite movie growing up was “The Parent Trap” and that she has wanted to live on a vineyard ever since.

“The couple wanted a vineyard, and Casey said, ’Let’s go sit down at a place to talk that makes wine,’” said Tony Moll, who ended up on camera, talking about his pinot noir and vineyard management.

“I kept it a secret but seeing us on TV once it aired was a kick and a great experience,” Casey Moll said. “I thought it portrayed how fun the process of buying a house can and should be. And there was definitely some wine drinking involved.“

The episode will stream on hgtv.com and be rebroadcast later this month.