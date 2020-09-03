Sonoma filmmaker tracks down his long-lost dream bikes in ’30 Bikes’

Alden Olmsted was working as a dishwasher when he started making the film “30 Bikes.” To document his process he began writing a book to inspire others to follow their dreams. “If I can make a movie while working as a dishwasher, you’ve got no excuses,” Olmsted told the Index-Tribune. The book’s original title was “How to Make a Movie by Making a Bike First,” but after seven theaters, a bike shop, and two breweries canceled plans to premier the film in the face of pandemic, Olmsted changed the book’s title to “A Virus Ate My Movie.” He is currently shopping publishers.

“Not everybody peaks in high school,” filmmaker Alden Olmsted told the Index-Tribune in March, days before his fourth film, “30 Bikes,” was scheduled to screen at the Sebastiani Theatre.

The movie had already played to packed houses up and down the west coast, even bumping “Frozen 2” off the larger of two screens for its debut at the Roxy in San Francisco.

But Olmsted’s carefully planned rise was derailed by COVID-19 when the Sebastiani, and just about everything else, went dark on March 17.

It’s the kind of plot twist that Olmsted finds utterly unsurprising, given the contours of his unconventional life.

Olmsted, 48, grew up in Sonoma, but in the ’80s the city — and American culture — was markedly different. Kids spent their days unsupervised and free, getting into the kind of simple trouble they make buddy movies about. He and his friends had a circuit they would travel by bike: to the now defunct Creamery for ice-cream sodas, chased by long rounds on the arcade games kept there. Then off to the 7-11 for more snacks, followed by a little civic disobedience. “If we could get chased by the cops it was a good day. There’s all these little alleys around here. You’d never get — we’d never — get caught.” It was a semi-feral childhood full of simple pleasures, chief among which was the liberty of two-wheeled transportation.

But, as with any good story, there were disappointments and difficulties in Olmsted’s childhood, too. “A lot of people grew up with single moms,” Olmsted said. “It was the latchkey generation. And I had lot of bikes stolen. Kids would drive up from Oakland in trucks and steal our bikes. I lost five.”

The yin and yang of fortune and peril has been a constant in Olmsted’s life. When he decided to convert his college fund into seed money for a new line of trick BMX bikes Olmsted’s mother was furious, but he remained undeterred. Only 19 at the time, he had the business acumen to have 50 bikes manufactured by Cyclecraft in Tennessee, and the bona fides to persuade pro racer Brian Foster to paint them, but lacked the sophistication to determine what to do next.

He ended up selling his Homestead BMX bikes piecemeal, one or two at a time, until the manufacturer lost patience and ghosted him. Olmsted lost the remainder of the bikes, and with them, his life path. He would spend the next years in search of both.

“30 Bikes” is the story of a man trying to figure out what went wrong in his life, and whether the answer to that question can put things to rights. The travel documentary features Olmsted as a couch surfer fairly long-in-the-tooth, finally ready to confront his unhappiness. He sits up in an early scene and bluntly announces, “I don’t like my life right now.”

The genesis of that misery, to Olmsted’s mind? Those missing bikes, and the unfulfilled promise they represented.

He posted an advertisement on Craigslist looking for creatives to help make his movie, and twin filmmakers Kevin and Brian Flint, known for the film “Craigslist Joe,” produced by Zach Galifianakis, turned up right away. But Olmsted was “at his bottom, washing dishes” and crashing at yet another friend’s house, and, before their first meeting, he got cold feet.

The excuses were many, and eminently reasonable: he had almost no money, and didn’t really know yet where the story would end. Olmsted had learned from previous filmmaking efforts that for a movie to work it needed an arc. The protagonist had to complete some kind of journey. “If something’s not broken, why are we watching the movie?” Olmsted explained. “Something better need to be fixed.”

The problem with “30 Bikes” at that point was that Olmsted didn’t know if what needed fixing would or could be. But the Flint brothers were enthusiastic, and persuasive, too. Without fanfare, they agreed to proceed.

Olmsted and the Flint twins spent the next year crisscrossing the country, tracking down the long-ago purchasers of Olmsted bikes. The bikes were found in dank basements and dusty sheds, all of them originally painted lizard green. “People were like, ‘Oh, I loved that green bike!’ It was so weirdly validating in the movie to meet all these people and learn that my instincts, all my choices were not just loved, but they worked,” Olmsted said. “This one kid, he won 17 races in a row on my bike. And this girl told me she still rides with her husband.”

The film’s climax involves a confrontation with the manufacturer who disappeared all those years ago, absconding — we presume — with Olmsted’s unsold bikes. While unwilling to give the ending away, Olmsted did allow that when his team arrived at that moment in the film, cinematographer Kevin Flint turned to him and said, “Dude, we got a movie!”

“30 Bikes” screens on Sunday, Sept. 6, on the Sebastiani Theatre’s virtual platform which issues purchasers a Vimeo access code and 36 hours to log in. Following the film, Olmsted will present a prerecorded Q&A.

It’s not what he imagined back in March when he scheduled his film for its hometown debut, but the pivot is of a type with the general trajectory of his life. Olmsted planned and worked hard for outcome A, but is resilient and determined enough to adapt when required. It’s the mindset of a winner, not a lost boy, and perhaps even a clue to how the story ends.

