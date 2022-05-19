Sonoma Harvest Music Festival returns to Glen Ellen in October

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, last held in 2019, will return Oct. 8 and 9 to the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, the event’s producers, BottleRock Presents, announced Thursday.

“We are happy to be bringing music back to the Sonoma Valley after a two-year hiatus,” said Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Presents, which also produces BottleRock Napa Valley, being held May 27 to 29 in downtown Napa this year.

The inaugural Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in 2018 drew 6,000 fans in two days, prompting an expansion to two weekends in 2019, featuring Ben Harper and Death Cab for Cutie. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

“B.R. Cohn Winery is the perfect venue to experience incredible music in a beautiful, intimate setting,” Graham said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to sharing the 2022 festival lineup soon.”

The venue has a rich history of hosting music events. The winery was founded in 1984 by Bruce Cohn, longtime manager of the Doobie Brothers band.

Cohn launched his classic rock festival there in 1987, drawing as many as 6,000 people over two days annually for 28 years. Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates bought the winery in 2015.

Details on the 2022 festival, including the band lineup and ticket sales, will be announced at a later date. For more information and to be put on the mailing list for festival updates, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

