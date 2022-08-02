Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2022 schedule announced

BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley, have announced the schedule for the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in October at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.

Gary Clark Jr. will headline the festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Portugal. The Man will headline on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The full schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 8

Noon -- Lily Meola

1 p.m. -- MAGIC GIANT

2:15 p.m. -- Anderson East

3:30 p.m. -- Thievery Corporation

5 p.m. -- Gary Clark Jr.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Noon -- Yoke Lore

1 p.m. -- The Wrecks

2:15 p.m. -- K. Flay

3:30 p.m. -- Phantogram

5 p.m. -- Portugal. The Man

Two-day festival passes for the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival begin at $279 for general admission and are available at sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com. Single-day festival passes start at $149 for general admission. All VIP tickets are sold out.

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival benefits the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

For updates and details, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

The inaugural Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in 2018 drew 6,000 fans in two days, prompting an expansion to two weekends in 2019 that featured Ben Harper and Death Cab for Cutie. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

