Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for 2020 canceled

The third annual Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, originally scheduled for two weekends in September at B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Introduced in 2018, the event is produced by the organizers of the annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival in downtown Napa, which was postponed earlier this week until 2021.

Because of the pandemic and the county order to shelter in place, the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival’s 2020 permit has been suspended by county officials to protect public health and safety, festival organizers announced in statement Friday.

“While we’re disappointed that we aren’t able to share great music paired with Sonoma County’s terrific food, wine and hospitality this year, this is the right decision,” said Dave Graham, festival producer and spokesman for BottleRock Presents. “The health and safety of the community is our primary concern.”

Scheduled headliners had included New York rockers X Ambassadors and Pacific Northwest indie band Modest Mouse. Scheduled dates were Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20.

Details on the 2021 festival will be announced at a later date. Festival pass holders will receive a full refund in as little as 30 days, organizers said.

For more information, email info@sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com. For updates, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

The festival drew 6,000 fans the first year. Last year, the Glen Ellen gathering was expanded to two weekends and attendance doubled to approximately 12,000.

