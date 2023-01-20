The Sonoma International Film Festival is counting down to its cinema-packed extravaganza with a series of special announcements; their first saucy dish reveals one well-known chef.

Martin Yan will be honored with the Culinary Excellence Award during the festival’s annual “Chefs and Shorts Dinner” on March 23.

Yan is the recipient of the 2022 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award. He has hosted more than 3,500 cooking shows around the world, is an accomplished chef, a respected culinary educator, commentator and food and hospitality consultant. He has authored over 30 culinary books and has made guest appearances on “Iron Chef,” “Top Chef,” “Master Chef,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Check Please” and the “Rick Stien Show.”

In addition to this recognition, Yan will prepare one of the plates to be enjoyed by guests during the multi-course event.

“We’re excited he’s participating in ‘Chef and Shorts,’ and he’ll actually be cooking which is double the excitement,” Carl Spence, artistic director of the festival, said. “It’s great to have a world class chef along with world class cinema, so it’s a great pairing.”

This film, food, wine and fun-filled event will feature other esteemed chefs, top wines, and a curated selection of culinary cinema. The dinner is put on in collaboration with “Devour! The Food Film Festival.” More notable chefs who will be cooking at the event will be announced by the festival in the coming weeks.

The festival’s complete lineup will be announced in late February or early March. This year’s party schedule includes an Opening Night Party on Wednesday, March 22, a Gay-La Party on Thursday and bashes for both Friday and Saturday.

The screenings will take place at the Sebastiani Theatre, The Veterans Hall, Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center and, for the first time, four screens at Prime Cinema.

The festival will run from March 22-26. This event is included with the Patron Pass, but other pass holders will need a special ticket. Festival tickets are available for purchase at a discounted rate through Jan. 31. Pass options and more information can be found on the festival’s website at sonomafilmfest.org.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.