Sonoma-Marin Fair announces music lineup, acts include 38 Special

With the announcement earlier this year that the Sonoma-Marin Fair was returning in full to the Petaluma Fairgrounds, anticipation of the annual event’s musical lineup immediately began growing. And now, with the fair set to run June 22-26, the word is out.

On opening night, Wednesday, June 22, the featured evening attraction is Queen Nation, a detailed reenactment of a Queen concert with note-for-note replications of the songs and fully costumed actor-singers performing, in character, all of the legendary British band’s greatest hits. Also appearing earlier in the day: The Black Sheep Brass Band.

On Thursday, June 23, the main event is the popular American band 38 Special, best-known for such classic rock hits as “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” Also making an appearance Thursday is Guilty Party.

On Friday, June 24, the fair welcomes country-pop songwriter Niko Moon, and on Saturday, June 25, get ready for the Oakland-based punk-swing band Van Goat, and later catch the country chart-topper Clay Walker (“What’s It To You,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open”), and then come back on Sunday for La Gente SF, headlining a day of Hispanic music and dancing.

For details and information on the rest of the fair’s offerings, visit Sonoma-Marinfair.org.