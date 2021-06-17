Sonoma Marin Fair goes hybrid, part live and part virtual

As the county and state reopen following a year and a half of restrictions prompted by the coronavirus restrictions, it’s important to remember that major events aren’t put together overnight.

“It takes a lot of lead time to prepare for a fair,” said Allison Keaney, chief executive officer of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma.

Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the rules and regulations over the past few months, it became clear that the fair, which dates back to the mid-1800s, couldn’t simply open up the same way it had every summer for years.

It didn’t open at all last summer during the height of the pandemic. This year, the solution was to stage some events live and put others online.

“Our ‘hybrid’ fair started in May with two weekends of drive-through fair food and a live carnival,” Keaney said. “This month, we have two more weekends of drive-through fair food.”

Between noon and 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, June 18-20 and June 25-27, fans of turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and more can get drive-in service from Big Jim’s Concessions at the fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

The second weekend, June 25-27, will feature live entertainment by Stewart the Bubblesmith, making huge and colorful bubbles, and Over the Top Stilt Characters, with costumed stiltwalkers, both from Giddyup Productions.

“That second weekend is what would normally be the fair,” Keaney explained. “I am also hoping to get live music scheduled with the help of the Petaluma Music Festival. The music and grounds entertainment will enhance the drive-through fair food event.”

There also will be a live “Cars, Coffee and Cruise at the Fair” event open to all makes and models of pre-1979 cars, at noon June 27. The cars will start rolling at 12:45 p.m.

Two major parts of the annual fair are livestock judging and crafts exhibits created by community members, and Keaney was determined to bring them back.

“Livestock shows are being held for exhibitors and their families, as this is what we could offer at the time we were planning the fair,” Keaney said.

The livestock judging is set for Saturday, June 19, through June 27. Exhibit drop offs will be Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and June 22.

“Our goal this year was to get exhibits back on the fairgrounds so the animals and projects could be judged live,” Keaney added.

The fair is also using Event Hub to create a format for its online Vendor Expo and live online Rooster Crowing and Waffle Eating contests. Starting Sunday, June 20, the pubic can access the fair’s contests and virtual business Expo, get livestock show updates, download “Craft & Create” activities, and view digital photo scrapbooks.

Event Hub goes live on 6/20 at https://eventhub.net/events/2021-Sonoma-Marin--Hybrid--Fair_2311

One event that was canceled last year is still up in the air for this year. That’s the fair’s popular World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

“We are still trying to determine if a contest in 2021 is feasible. Much depends on the contest’s key sponsor, NBC, being able to participate in the judging and provide the coveted first prize trip to New York,” Keaney said.

“We’re doing everything we can this year,” she added. “We had to get what we could, when we could.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.