Sonoma on the small screen: ‘Teen Mom 2’

In the June 22 episode of the MTV TV series “Teen Mom 2,” Ashley Jones is excited to celebrate her engagement to fiancé Bar Smith. The couple heads up to Wine Country and stops in for a tasting at Sonoma’s Gundlach-Bundschu Winery on Denmark Street.

Jones is now 24. She starred in “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” in 2018, and recently joined “Teen Mom 2” for its new season. Smith, also 24, hails from Vallejo.

"It was really fun to host them in our courtyard,“ Gundlach-Bundschu’s Jeff Bundchu told the Index-Tribune. ”And despite all the cameras, they both seemed to be having a genuinely good time with each other.“

The “Teen Mom 2” episode aired on MTV at 8 p.m. It can be watched at mtv.com.