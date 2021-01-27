Sonoma State gallery salutes the murals of Sonoma County
With museums and many galleries closed during the pandemic, arts leaders at Sonoma State University have figured out a way to take art lovers both outdoors and online to enjoy creative work.
“Because of COVID, all indoor art activities have come to a screeching halt,” Santa Rosa arts advocate Spring Maxfield said.
As the guest curator of the new online art exhibit “Spray It Like You Mean It: Murals of Sonoma County,” presented online by the University Art Gallery, Maxfield has organized an alternative to closed museums and art galleries.
Not only can frustrated art lovers see the show at artgallery.sonoma.edu, featuring photos of large local murals by different artists, fans also can note their locations for future self-guided driving tours.
“If people are feeling at itch to get out, they can seek out these murals,” Maxfield said.
Maxfield was brought in to choose which murals to include in the exhibit, but the project had its beginning at the university’s Rohnert Park campus gallery.
“Sonoma County over the past decade or so has become a tremendously vibrant region for murals,” said Jennifer Bethke, lecturer and art historian at Sonoma State and interim director of its art gallery. “We were interested in highlighting this development.”
Bethke traced the rise of large outdoor murals throughout the county back to 2013, when Ricky Watts of Sebastopol painted his mural on the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma; Bud Snow of Oakland painted her “Spirit Wall” at the Roseland silos and Erik Burke of Reno painted “A Difference of Skin,” also at the silos.
“We had prominent artists coming in from outside the area doing some pretty prominent work,” Bethke said.
One of those was internationally acclaimed spray paint and street artist Chor Boogie of San Rafael. In 2018, Boogie collaborated with 20 teenage students on a mural in Boyes Hot Springs. It blends bright images of vineyards, springs, Dia de los Muertos icons and constellations named for animals.
