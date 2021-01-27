Sonoma State gallery salutes the murals of Sonoma County

“Spray It Like You Mean It: Contemporary Murals of Sonoma County” Presented online by Sonoma State University Art Gallery, Jan. 25 through Feb. 28, at artgallery.sonoma.edu 1. Joshua Lawyer, MJ Lindo and Hepos “Good vs. Evil,” 2019 Roseland Village, 883 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa 2. Erik Burke “A Difference of Skin,” 2013 Roseland silos, north side of Sebastopol Road, near the intersection with Boyd Street, east of Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa 3. Bud Snow “Spirit Wall,” 2013 Roseland silos, seen from Highway 12, looking south, just east of the Dutton Avenue exit, Santa Rosa (the north face of the structure where Burke’s “A Difference of Skin” is located) 4. Bud Snow “Celebration of Life,” 2019 Roxy Theater, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 5. Ricky Watts Phoenix Theater Mural, 2013 201 Washington St. (south side of building), Petaluma 6. Saskia, Lilia and Marije Rechin “Beauty Not Forgotten. The Pomo People,” 2019 Alley on Sonoma Avenue at Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa 7. Jet Martinez Maple Avenue Mural Project, 2010 Maple Avenue at Santa Rosa Avenue, between Hendley and Brown Streets, Santa Rosa 8. Chor Boogie “Birds and the Bees,” 2017 Hampton Way off Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa 9. Chor Boogie “The Lady of Life and Death,” 2018 17496 Sonoma Highway, Boyes Hot Springs 10. basal ganglia studio (from local artist Joel Jones) Keller Street Parking Garage Installation, 2020 Keller Street parking garage, interior, 114 Keller St., Petaluma 11. Ryan Petersen Mural in progress, 2020 Keller Street parking garage, exterior, 114 Keller St., Petaluma 12. Conor Buckley and Eric Lister “Brainsplosion 005,” 2019 505 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 13. Amandalynn “The Good Life,” 2020 Forestville Laundromat, exterior, 6658 Front St., Forestville 14. Amandalynn “Roger’s Garden,” 2020 Second Street at Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 15. Saskia, Lilia and Marije Rechin “Nameless,” 2019 Santa Rosa Avenue at Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa 16. Maxfield Bala Petaluma City Mural, 2014 Water Street at Washington Street, Petaluma COMMUNITY MURALS: 1. 505 Santa Rosa Avenue murals 505 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 2. SCAPE Mural Project / The Monarch Project Various locations, Sonoma County, including a movable mural currently located at Three Disciples Brewing, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 3. American Alley Murals American Alley, between Petaluma Boulevard and Kentucky Street, south of Washington Street, Petaluma 4. Roseland community murals Various locations, Roseland neighborhood, Santa Rosa 5. Artstart murals Various locations, Sonoma County, including a mural of California poppies on Petaluma Hill Road at Snyder Lane, south of Santa Rosa

With museums and many galleries closed during the pandemic, arts leaders at Sonoma State University have figured out a way to take art lovers both outdoors and online to enjoy creative work.

“Because of COVID, all indoor art activities have come to a screeching halt,” Santa Rosa arts advocate Spring Maxfield said.

As the guest curator of the new online art exhibit “Spray It Like You Mean It: Murals of Sonoma County,” presented online by the University Art Gallery, Maxfield has organized an alternative to closed museums and art galleries.

Not only can frustrated art lovers see the show at artgallery.sonoma.edu, featuring photos of large local murals by different artists, fans also can note their locations for future self-guided driving tours.

“If people are feeling at itch to get out, they can seek out these murals,” Maxfield said.

Maxfield was brought in to choose which murals to include in the exhibit, but the project had its beginning at the university’s Rohnert Park campus gallery.

“Sonoma County over the past decade or so has become a tremendously vibrant region for murals,” said Jennifer Bethke, lecturer and art historian at Sonoma State and interim director of its art gallery. “We were interested in highlighting this development.”

Bethke traced the rise of large outdoor murals throughout the county back to 2013, when Ricky Watts of Sebastopol painted his mural on the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma; Bud Snow of Oakland painted her “Spirit Wall” at the Roseland silos and Erik Burke of Reno painted “A Difference of Skin,” also at the silos.

“We had prominent artists coming in from outside the area doing some pretty prominent work,” Bethke said.

One of those was internationally acclaimed spray paint and street artist Chor Boogie of San Rafael. In 2018, Boogie collaborated with 20 teenage students on a mural in Boyes Hot Springs. It blends bright images of vineyards, springs, Dia de los Muertos icons and constellations named for animals.