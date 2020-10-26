Sonoma tasting room host competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

Ariel Saland, a tasting room host at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, competes on the quiz show “Jeopardy!” airing at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, on KGO-TV in San Francisco.

“My parents and I always watched ’Jeopardy!’ and I’ve always liked fun facts and trivia,” she said. “My wheelhouse is pop culture: music, movies, TV, current events. Sports is not my strong point, but I do know some science.”

Saland, 29, grew up in Novato and moved to Sonoma about a year and a half ago. She has been working at Buena Vista for the past four years and previously volunteered as a docent at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

“Every job I’ve ever had has involved talking to people and making contact, so I’d definitely call myself an extrovert,” she said. “But being on this show, with all the media outreach, is something I’m not used to.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Saland has kept up with her friends through trivia nights over Zoom.

“It’s a way to stay connected and have some contact,” she said.

Tasting rooms have been allowed to reopen with social distancing protocols in place, so Saland is back at work at Buena Vista.

“I hosted a trivia night that Ariel came to weekly” before the quarantine, said local events promoter and musician Josh Windmiller. “It’s so cool to see her on ’Jeopardy!’”

Recorded Aug. 24, this is Saland’s first appearance on “Jeopardy!” The other contestants are returning champion Brian Adams, an educator from Big Bear Lake, California, and Jonathan Lee, a financial regulator from Sherman Oaks, California.

The game show, hosted by Alex Trebek, is preparing for its 37th season in syndication and boasts a weekly audience of 24 million viewers. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television.

