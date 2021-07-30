Sonoma Valley Authors Festival 2021 announces lineup

The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival has announced the lineup for its August event, including Amy Tan, Walter Isaacson and Dave Barry.

The event, now in its fourth year, will be held in person at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma on Aug. 27-29.

During the three-day event, speakers will discuss science, medicine, technology and current issues using a “TED-talk style,” according to the event website.

More than 30 authors are scheduled to attend include Billy Collins, Doris Kearns Goodwin, H.R. McMaster, Bari Weiss and Isabel Allende.

Festival passes are available for $1,149 and include full festival access, lunch Friday and Saturday, breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and access to all book signings.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to svauthorsfest.org.