The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art has never owned a collection. For over two decades, its borrowed exhibitions from museums, artists and galleries across the globe, creating temporary magic of works and walls that move with each new display.

The petite museum has hosted pieces from some of the biggest names in art and culture, including Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt, Francisco Goya, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Auguste Rodin, William T. Wiley and Fletcher Benton. It survived the pandemic lockdowns and has continued to focus on funding arts education in the Valley’s public schools for over two decades.

It all started inside the old Franklin Furniture Company, just a block off the Plaza. When the business shuttered, a few dedicated art lovers got an idea for its wide-open spaces. Jim Callahan and Charlotte Lamb became the driving force behind the museum, raising dollars and gaining public support for the idea, which was officially founded as a nonprofit in 1998.

“She fell in love with Sonoma,” Garland Lamb, Charlotte’s stepdaughter, said. “She just felt like the town of Sonoma deserved a good art museum.”

The museum’s first exhibit opened in February 1999. “Sonoma Collects” was a gallery exhibit of borrowed pieces from private collectors around the Valley, who lent noteworthy artworks to the museum. Since then, the museum reach has grown to include artwork from all over the world.

“Her vision has been realized,” Garland Lamb said of Charlotte, who died in 2008. “It was important for her to not have a static exhibit.”

The museum’s current exhibition “Labyrinth of Forms: Women and Abstraction, 1930 - 1950,” was borrowed from the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. According to Linda Keaton, the current executive director and chief curator of the museum, this was a huge “get” for SVMA.

The head of the Whitney Museum, Adam D. Weinberg, liked the idea of giving the exhibit additional exposure and allowed the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art to open the show last May. The exhibit continues in Sonoma until September.

It highlights early women abstract artists, who Keaton believes did not get the credit and attention they deserved in their own time. It fits into the museum’s recent pivot to highlight underrepresented voices.

The museum’s leadership team “feels pretty strongly about supporting artists whose voices have been left out of the conversation,” Keaton said. “We plan to move forward with initiatives to support women artists and artists of color.”

It marks the latest in a series of noteworthy collections borrowed from big-name artists. The first came in 2003, when the San Francisco Fine Art Museums agreed to loan part of its “The Intimate Rodin” collection to Sonoma, shortly after the museum installed movable walls. The collection of sculptures was a “knockout,” Keaton said, attracting new attention for the fledgling museum.

In 2008, the museum hosted “Picasso: Edition Ceramics” offering a look at the lesser known pottery work of one of the world’s most famous artists.

“What’s so great about the space is that this space provides a home for contemporary art that people don’t have to drive 50 miles to get to,” Simon Blattner, former board president at SVMA, said in a video produced to celebrate the 25th anniversary. “This is a community that really needs a cultural boost, and that’s what the museum did and it was immediate; you could feel it.”

On July 8, the museum celebrated its 25th anniversary with a fundraising gala; the theme they chose to reflect the museum’s milestone was “The Magic of Art.”

Complete with an illusionist, the gala leaned into the literal context of the event’s name. But on a personal level, the founders continue to believe in the magic that art brings to the local community.

With a mission of “Building Community Around Art,” the museum has always put special emphasis on its education program, most specifically A.R.T.S. (Art Rewards The Students). Every year, art teachers are dispatched to the Valley’s fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms — overseeing around 750 students each year — where they spend weeks working on projects designed to inspire creativity. Typically, the program culminates with a youth art exhibit where kids can see their work professionally hung on the same walls as famous artists.

Bringing art to local schools was always a goal of the founding team, and the A.R.T.S. program has been operating for over two decades — nearly since the museum’s original opening.

“The exposure to children in the schools was always a huge thing,” Callahan said. “It helps develop critical thinking.”

According to Callahan, so much of the original idea behind the museum was about the community, and creating a space where different voices could be heard. A quarter-century later, he thinks it has reached that original goal.

“It was always in my mind and surely of the other founders that it would be a cultural destination,” Callahan said. “It is your museum if you choose to make it that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art Located at 551 Broadway, the museum is currently hosting “Labyrinth of Forms: Women and Abstraction 1930-1950” and “The New Californians, Photographs by Judy Dater.” Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: general admission is $10, but free for SVMA members and patrons 18 and under. Wednesday are always free to the public. Additional information on membership is available at svma.org.