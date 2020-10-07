Sonoma Valley Museum of Art stages online auction

Although many art museums are still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, they continue to present exhibits and art classes online. That means they still need to raise funds, which they’ve done in the past with big public events and galas. Those are not happening this year.

For the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art in downtown Sonoma, this year’s fundraising event will happen online. The museum is staging its first-ever virtual version of its annual Wall2Wall art auction Oct. 8-13.

Previous Wall2Wall fundraisers featured a party inside the museum, with attendees enjoying live music and dancing amid artworks donated from the collections of local patrons.

“This year is a lot different, but we’re hoping there will be some of the same fun factor,” said Linda Keaton, executive director of the museum.

The most exciting part of the current Wall2Wall event is the art itself, including a picture by famed landscape photographer and environmentalist Ansel Adams and a portrait by Jim Marshall of rock singer Janis Joplin in a sequined dress with a bottle of Jim Beam.

“We invited a group of artists who have a relationship with the museum,” Keaton said. “They either have shown their work there or have upcoming shows. And a lot of other artists came forward. We got 182 submissions, and we’re auctioning 140 of those.”

The lineup also includes work by Sonoma painter and educator Chester Arnold, painter and former Sonoma State art faculty member Bob Nugent, Mexico City-born painter and Stanford faculty member Enrique Chagoya and ceramic sculptor and UC Berkeley professor Richard Shaw.

“We’ve had a groundswell of support by many major artists throughout the Bay Area,” said Connie Schlelein, organizer of the auction. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the quality of the art. It’s breathtaking.”

To register as a bidder in the auction, visit the museum’s website at svma.org/event/wall2wall. Pieces are valued at $100 and up, Keaton said.

“This is a chance to get a piece that you couldn’t normally afford,” Schlelein said. “Or if nothing else, you could register just to leaf through the collection.”

Although this isn’t a live auction, it retains some of the same excitement as a live event, Keaton said.

“We’re using a platform that keeps you notified if someone bids against you,” she said.

Museum leaders are so pleased with the online auction format that they may continue it even after this year, once coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

“It could be an event we would continue online in the future,” Schlelein said.

