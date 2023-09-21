Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to take kids back to UK as he denies child abduction allegations

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce battle just got more contentious: The "Game of Thrones" star is suing the musician for unlawfully keeping their two children in the U.S. and is requesting their immediate return to England.

Turner, 27, filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to "secure the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained" by Jonas, according to court documents obtained by the L.A. Times.

The England-born actor also accused the Jonas Brothers musician of withholding their daughters' passports and refusing to send the girls home to England with her. Her attorneys cited the Hague Convention, the international child-abduction law, to make their case and said she plans to initiate a similar child-arrangement case in a U.K. court where Jonas' decision is "a breach of [Turner's] rights of custody" under English law.

Turner alleged that the "wrongful retention" of their young daughters began Sept. 20, about two weeks after the "Hesitate" singer filed for divorce from Turner in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court.

In his filing at the time, Jonas, 34, sought joint custody of the girls and said that he and his estranged wife have a prenuptial agreement that he expects to be enforced. The "Sucker" singer also claimed that his relationship with the actor is "irretrievably broken."

But more details about the fallout have come to light in Turner's litigious move. And Jonas' camp on Thursday stood firm in his decision to keep the kids with him, saying that he wishes "that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner." (More on his response later.)

According to Turner's filing, the children are "currently temporarily physically located" with her at a New York hotel and alleges that she "has never consented or acquiesced to the removal of the children from England."

The "Dark Phoenix" star said that she and Jonas "have spent regular time in England," where they met while he was touring in 2016. After marrying in 2017 and welcoming their daughters in 2020 and 2022, they agreed over Christmas 2022 that they would make their "forever home" in England, which they regarded as "a safe location to raise their children."

She repeatedly referred to the U.K. as the family's "habitual residence" in the documents and outlined several ways in which the couple planned to settle in England, including selling their Miami property, buying a home in Oxford and looking at schools for their elder daughter, Willa. (The couple has not yet disclosed the name of their younger child, but Turner identified her as DMJ in the filing.)

Turner alleged that due to the amount of travel required by their careers, they had not committed to settling down in any one place — until April of this year.

"The parties were both excited for the family's move to England," the documents said, noting that they found a home in the English countryside and began a long-term rental contract to buy the property. They moved from Miami to England on April 10, 2023, around the time Turner began filming the miniseries "Joan" and Jonas began his Jonas Brothers tour with his siblings.

According to the documents, Turner and Jonas agreed "with some hesitation" to temporarily have their daughters travel with the musician and the family's nanny for the month of August because he had more free time to spend with them during the day. Turner, the documents said, planned to join them in September when she finished her filming commitments and would collect them in New York and return to England.

"The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," the documents said.

However, "The breakdown of [their] marriage happened very suddenly," the documents said, following an argument on Jonas' birthday on Aug. 15. The singer filed for divorce weeks later.

Turner, who has yet to respond to the divorce filing in Miami, claims she found out about the divorce "through the media" and identified "incorrect claims" Jonas made in his petition about where their children have resided.

Then, she alleged, two weeks later, she and Jonas met on Sept. 17 discuss their separation and she "reiterated" that she wants the children to move to England. However, she claimed, he wouldn't budge.

"The Father has possession of the children's passports," the documents said. "He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

Then, on Sept. 19, Jonas' attorney in Florida confirmed that the singer would neither return the passports nor consent to the daughters moving back to the U.K., which prompted Turner's lawsuit.