What: The Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, presents Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” in concert, featuring students from Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest program.

When the Santa Rosa Symphony teams up April 15 with professional Bay Area opera singers and San Francisco Conservatory of Music students to present a concert version of Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute,” there will be some fresh local faces on the Green Music Center stage.

The performance will spotlight dancers and actors from Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest visual and performing arts program, and the chorus will feature its singers.

“Many symphonies hire singers to stand in front of the orchestra and perform. I wanted to go one step further,” said Francesco Lecce-Chong, the symphony’s music director and conductor.

“What I thought would make the project fascinating would be to collaborate with ArtQuest,” he added. “Since then, the idea has expanded greatly.”

Lecce-Chong has been visiting the Santa Rosa High School campus throughout the school year to work with students on the project and give them background on Mozart’s opera and its importance.

“Their choral program is going to be our chorus,” the conductor said. “From their theater program, I have six of their actors appearing instead of a narrator. Their actors and singers and dancers are all part of the show.”

The collaboration between the symphony and ArtQuest doesn’t stop there. Work by student artists will be displayed in the Green Music Center courtyard the night of the performance, and student musicians will perform in the lobby. Student photographers and videographers are working on a documentary about the project.

ArtQuest digital art students are creating supertitle (captions projected above the stage) slides that will translate Mozart’s original German words into English.

“Instead of just black-and-white text, the translations can be something beautiful,” Lecce-Chong said. “The style of the text will reflect what’s happening.”

In this concert version, the opera will be sung in German, but the narration spoken by the high school acting students will be in English.

Since this performance is a concert presentation of Mozart’s opera, without elaborate sets or costumes, the ArtQuest contributions are expected to add needed visual impact.

“I don’t believe this has ever been done on this scale before,” Lecce-Chong said.

For this school year, the Mozart project has become the centerpiece of the curriculum at ArtQuest, addressing not only the composer himself but the Age of Enlightenment, the intellectual and philosophical movement that dominated Europe during the 17th and 18th centuries.

For ArtQuest, the “Magic Flute” project has been a rare and welcome opportunity, said Marla Tusa, vocal and choral teacher for the program..

“We’re thrilled and happy to collaborate with the Santa Rosa Symphony,” she said. “We always look for opportunities to work with local professional musicians. This is making our students better musicians, and even if they don’t pursue music as a career, I hope most of them will continue to have music as part of their lives.”

For Vinca Rose Schaefer, 16, a junior in the ArtQuest program, “The Magic Flute” has been both fun and hard work.

“Mozart can seem very daunting. The music is complex, but beautiful,” she said. “Having this experience will continue to influence us throughout our lives.”

For both the audience and the participants, the conductor believes this concert will be a memorable moment.

“It’ll be wonderful,” Lecce-Chong predicted. “I remember a couple of times I got to work with professional musicians when I was a high school student. It was transformational.”

