SR Symphony to air concerts on TV

Santa Rosa Symphony, in partnership with Northern California Public Media, will televise four of its 2021-2022 Classical Series concerts in July on two NorCal Public channels: Public Broadcasting Service channel KRCB and its sister station, non-PBS channel KPJK of San Mateo.

All four of the concerts in the Santa Rosa Symphony World Premiere Series were conducted by the symphony’s Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong at the Green Music Center's Weill Hall on the Sonoma State University campus before a live audience.

“We are so thrilled to be, once again, partnering with NorCal Public Media, to share the artistic creativity of our world premieres with the entire Bay Area,” said Alan Silow, the Santa Rosa Symphony president and CEO.

The series’ world premiere concerts include “The Fretless Clarinet” Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra by David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg; “One” for Orchestra by Gabriella Smith; “Valley of the Moon” for Orchestra by Michael Daugherty; and “Los Braceros (The Laborers)” Cantata for Mariachi and Orchestra by Enrico Chapela Barba.

Here is the full programming for the Santa Rosa Symphony World Premiere Series, with the KPJK air dates listed first and KRCB date dates second:

July 5 and 10: The “Klezmer & Krakauer” program presented live on Nov. 6, 2021, featuring traditional klezmer music arranged by Krakauer; Krakauer and Tagg’s “The Fretless Clarinet Concerto” for Klezmer Clarinet and Orchestra (a world premiere); and “Scheherazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov.

July 12 and 17: The “Beethoven à la Kern” program presented live on Jan. 8 featuring Gabriella Smith’s “One” for Orchestra (a First Symphony Project world premiere); Wagner’s “Lohengrin”: Prelude to Act 1; and Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 73, “Emperor,” performed by Olga Kern.

July 19 and 24: The “Valley of the Moon” program, presented live on May 7, featuring Michael Daugherty’s “Valley of the Moon” (world premiere); Erich Korngold’s Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra featuring violinist Elina Vähälä; Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” for Orchestra; and Johann Strauss II’s Overture to “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat).

July 26 and 31: The “Visions of Hope” program, presented live on June 11, featuring the group Mariachi Champaña Nevin directed by Jeff Nevin with soprano Mónica Ábrego, contralto Giselle Vallejo, tenor Perry Chacon, Jr., and baritone Rafael Jorge Negrete in Enrico Chapela Barba’s “Los Braceros (The Laborers)” Cantata for Mariachi and Orchestra (world premiere); Arturo Marquez’s Danzón No. 2 for Orchestra; and Respighi’s “The Fountains of Rome” for Orchestra and “The Pines of Rome” for Orchestra.

KRCB will air the series at 8 p.m. on Sundays. NorCal Public Media’s KRCB broadcasts, over the air, are channel 22.1. Viewers can access it on channel 22 on Comcast Cable (high-definition on channel 722), ATT U-verse, DirecTV and Dish.

KPJK will air the series at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. KPJK’s over-the-air channel number is 60.1. KPJK is channel 17 (717 for HD) on Comcast, 43 on ATT U-verse and DirecTV and 60 on Dish.

Santa Rosa Symphony, the resident orchestra of the Green Music Center, is the third-oldest professional orchestra in California and the largest regional symphony north of Los Angeles. The symphony’s performance schedule includes 21 Classical Series concerts (seven sets), seven Discovery Dress Rehearsal concerts, a three-concert Family Series and a four-concert Pops Series, as well as special concerts.

