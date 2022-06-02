SR Symphony unveils family concerts

The Santa Rosa Symphony has unveiled its 2022-23 Family Concert Series, a set of three concerts from October through April aimed at young people of all ages.

Conductor Bobby Rogers will lead the first two concerts, while Santa Rosa Symphony Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong will conduct the final concert. All concerts are held at 3 p.m. in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

The series kicks off on Oct. 23 with “Symphony Spooktacular,” featuring music from films such as “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” alongside ominous masterworks. Costumes are encouraged.

The series continues on Jan. 15, 2023, with a Classical Kids Live! production of “Beethoven Lives Upstairs.” In the production, a young boy comes to understand the genius of Beethoven through the beauty of his music and torment of deafness, accompanied by 26 musical selections performed by the orchestra.

The series concludes on April 16, 2023, with “Becoming Mozart,” which follows Mozart through his struggles and triumphs in his journey to becoming a musical icon. Lecce-Chong will lead the orchestra in selections from Mozart. Santa Rosa Symphony Artistic Partner Elizabeth Prior, the symphony’s principal violist, and actor Jeff Coté will contribute to the program.

Family packages (a minimum of four subscriptions, two of which are for children) start at $144. Three-concert subscriptions are $54 adult and $27 child (12 and under). To subscribe, call 707-546-8742.

Online subscriptions will be available on July 5 at srsymphony.org. Single tickets will go on sale Aug. 1 for $20 for adults and $10 for children.

