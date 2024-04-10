Stanley Mouse, famed Sebastopol poster artist, honored with tribute album

“The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” features 12 tracks, mostly from North Bay musicians covering songs from albums for which Mouse created art or from bands for whom he made concert posters.|
MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

More information

To buy “The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” as a digital download for $15, or on CD for $20, visit: blue-rose-music.myshopify.com/collections/compilations

To view or purchase Mouse’s artwork, go to: mousestudios.com

Stanley Mouse, the artist who created album covers and concert posters for the Grateful Dead, Cream and Jefferson Airplane and other titans of San Francisco’s psychedelic era, is being honored with a tribute album.

Set to be released Friday, “The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” features 12 tracks, mostly from North Bay musicians covering songs from albums for which Mouse created art or from bands for whom he made concert posters.

Among the songs: Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers cover Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love” and legendary harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite puts his spin on the Dead’s “Easy Wind.”

The incandescent Janis Joplin and Big Brother and the Holding Company are covered by Nicole Atkins singing, “I Need a Man to Love.”

Perhaps the most surprising selection on the album is Journey’s “Lights” with a bluegrass treatment from Poor Man’s Whiskey.

Produced by KRSH deejay David Gross, the album is a fundraiser for the Blue Rose Foundation which provides preschool scholarships to underprivileged children.

“The Mouse That Rocked” is available as a digital download or on CD. Its cover art is a Mouse self-portrait.

Mouse “drew the face on rock music,” said longtime San Francisco Chronicle rock critic Joel Selvin in the introduction to the 1993 book, “Freehand: The Art of Stanley Mouse.”

“The art of Stanley Mouse is rock and roll — the sly humor of a Chuck Berry song, the imaginative abandon of a Jerry Garcia guitar solo, the rich emotionalism of a Bruce Springsteen performance,” Selvin wrote.

“His combination of the skull and roses (for the Grateful Dead) may well be the most famous single visual image linked with any rock group.”

Now 83, Mouse wasn’t aware of the album until recently, but he’s pleased to be honored.

“They just did it — it kind of surprised me,” said the soft-spoken artist during an interview at his Sebastopol studio. His response went “from shock to total pleasure.”

There’s a Beatles song called “The Inner Light” on the album because Mouse created the cover for the “Beatles Press Book” and contributed a graphic for the original “Beatles Illustrated Lyrics.”

Recorded by The Beatles in 1968 as the B-side, “The Inner Light,” written by George Harrison, was heavily influenced by Indian sitar music, and the Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz version adheres to that sensibility.

The final track on “The Mouse That Rocked” is a poignant instrumental called, “Stanley’s Song,” composed by Mouse, himself. It’s performed by keyboardist Jason Crosby.

“I’m honored he covered my song because he’s one of my favorite musicians,” Mouse said.

Crosby, who also played on “The Inner Light” said participating in this fundraiser was a “no-brainer” and that he “couldn't be happier to be a part of it.”

Any support for early childhood education is “good by me,” Crosby said, “because I wouldn't be doing what I’m doing if it wasn't for the opportunities that I had as a kid. I started playing violin shortly before my 3rd birthday and piano when I was 4 years old.”

Mouse did the artwork for Crosby’s 2017 album “Cryptologic” and he and Crosby have become friends.

Crosby called “Stanley’s Song” a “beautiful piece” and said he was immediately drawn to it. “It just spoke to me. It makes me think of Stanley when I remember playing and recording it. It just has that vibe of his personality.”

Blue Rose Music, the record label and artist collective, started in Sebastopol and is now based in Nashville.

The company got its name from Mouse’s blue rose poster, created for the final show at the San Francisco concert venue, Winterland, headlined by the Dead on New Year’s Eve in 1978.

Gross, the album’s producer, said he and Blue Rose founder Joe Poletto wanted to honor Stanley and “celebrate him as an artist because he was involved in the deep history of San Francisco rock and roll.”

While many of the musicians on the album are part of the Blue Rose community, Gross reached out to others such as Chuck Leavell who covered the Willie Dixon blues song, “Three Hundred Pounds of Joy,” originally recorded by Howlin’ Wolf.

Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads,” a foundational blues song, is reimagined by Brooklyn-based The Pimps of Joytime.

Another highlight is Leftover Salmon’s alt-country treatment of “I Don’t Know You,” recorded in 1971 by New Riders of the Purple Sage.

All musicians were paid a recording fee, Gross said. Beyond that, all proceeds benefit preschool education for disadvantaged kids.

Born Stanley Miller, Mouse grew up in Detroit and did some of his earliest work for Motown, creating the cover art for the Smokey Robinson and the Miracles 1963 album “Mickey’s Monkey.”

Coming of age in Motor City, he was fascinated by muscle cars, and honed his artistic skills by drawing hot rods.

But it was Blues music, as well as some of the artists who made it famous, that captured his imagination: B.B. King, Little Richard, John Lee Hooker. “I felt like I experienced the birth of rock ‘n’ roll,” he said.

Mouse moved to San Francisco in 1965, two years before the Summer of Love. Collaborating with painter Alton Kelley starting in 1966, their posters for shows at the Avalon Ballroom and Fillmore West became touchstones of the psychedelic era.

“Kelley was the idea man and (after creating thousands of prints), my hand was like a trained Olympic athlete,” Mouse said in a 2015 interview. “So when we teamed up, it was like a magic recipe.”

Mouse kept on truckin’ into the 1970s, designing the Ice Cream Kid with rainbow hair for the Grateful Dead’s “Europe 72” album and creating the winged horse for the Steve Miller Band.

Though modest, Mouse understands his contribution to rock music and society.

“Kelley and I used to say, ‘We named all the bands and stopped the Vietnam War,’ ” Mouse said with a sly smile, “but that’s just reinventing history.”

In the 1970s, “you couldn’t give these posters away,” Mouse said, but in later years his and Kelley’s art reached the world’s leading museums, including the Hermitage and the Louvre.

Mouse and Kelley worked together until 1980, when Mouse “ran off to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and tried to take up fine art.” He soon returned, setting up shop in the city of Sonoma before finding a studio in Sebastopol.

Last year, Mouse suffered a stroke: “I lost all my muscle memory,” he said. “You have to relearn everything.”

A friend “was excited I had a stroke,” Mouse said, because he’d have to relearn his techniques, which the friend said would make him a better artist.

Mouse found that to be true saying his “writing, lettering, painting and playing music” all improved, after months of hard work.

Asked about the relationship between music and the visual arts, he said, “I never saw a separation.” As a “little kid I played piano and drew a lot; to me, it was sort of like one thing.”

His health issues haven’t slowed him down, though. Earlier this month, Mouse was working on a poster for a 4/20 Moonalice concert.

He was also preparing for a May art show at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian in Las Vegas, coinciding with Dead & Company’s appearances at Sphere, a music and entertainment arena east of Las Vegas.

Though Mouse has an aversion to crowds, he didn’t rule out attending a Dead & Company show at the 20,000-capacity Sphere. The band is scheduled to play the venue through July.

“I think I'll go and make an appearance at the gallery, and we'll see what happens once I'm there.”

More information

To buy “The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” as a digital download for $15, or on CD for $20, visit: blue-rose-music.myshopify.com/collections/compilations

To view or purchase Mouse’s artwork, go to: mousestudios.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor