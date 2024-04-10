To view or purchase Mouse’s artwork, go to: mousestudios.com

To buy “The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” as a digital download for $15, or on CD for $20, visit: blue-rose-music.myshopify.com/collections/compilations

Stanley Mouse, the artist who created album covers and concert posters for the Grateful Dead, Cream and Jefferson Airplane and other titans of San Francisco’s psychedelic era, is being honored with a tribute album.

Set to be released Friday, “The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse” features 12 tracks, mostly from North Bay musicians covering songs from albums for which Mouse created art or from bands for whom he made concert posters.

Among the songs: Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers cover Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love” and legendary harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite puts his spin on the Dead’s “Easy Wind.”

The incandescent Janis Joplin and Big Brother and the Holding Company are covered by Nicole Atkins singing, “I Need a Man to Love.”

Perhaps the most surprising selection on the album is Journey’s “Lights” with a bluegrass treatment from Poor Man’s Whiskey.

Produced by KRSH deejay David Gross, the album is a fundraiser for the Blue Rose Foundation which provides preschool scholarships to underprivileged children.

“The Mouse That Rocked” is available as a digital download or on CD. Its cover art is a Mouse self-portrait.

Mouse “drew the face on rock music,” said longtime San Francisco Chronicle rock critic Joel Selvin in the introduction to the 1993 book, “Freehand: The Art of Stanley Mouse.”

“The art of Stanley Mouse is rock and roll — the sly humor of a Chuck Berry song, the imaginative abandon of a Jerry Garcia guitar solo, the rich emotionalism of a Bruce Springsteen performance,” Selvin wrote.

“His combination of the skull and roses (for the Grateful Dead) may well be the most famous single visual image linked with any rock group.”

Now 83, Mouse wasn’t aware of the album until recently, but he’s pleased to be honored.

“They just did it — it kind of surprised me,” said the soft-spoken artist during an interview at his Sebastopol studio. His response went “from shock to total pleasure.”

There’s a Beatles song called “The Inner Light” on the album because Mouse created the cover for the “Beatles Press Book” and contributed a graphic for the original “Beatles Illustrated Lyrics.”

Recorded by The Beatles in 1968 as the B-side, “The Inner Light,” written by George Harrison, was heavily influenced by Indian sitar music, and the Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz version adheres to that sensibility.

The final track on “The Mouse That Rocked” is a poignant instrumental called, “Stanley’s Song,” composed by Mouse, himself. It’s performed by keyboardist Jason Crosby.

“I’m honored he covered my song because he’s one of my favorite musicians,” Mouse said.

Crosby, who also played on “The Inner Light” said participating in this fundraiser was a “no-brainer” and that he “couldn't be happier to be a part of it.”

Any support for early childhood education is “good by me,” Crosby said, “because I wouldn't be doing what I’m doing if it wasn't for the opportunities that I had as a kid. I started playing violin shortly before my 3rd birthday and piano when I was 4 years old.”

Mouse did the artwork for Crosby’s 2017 album “Cryptologic” and he and Crosby have become friends.

Crosby called “Stanley’s Song” a “beautiful piece” and said he was immediately drawn to it. “It just spoke to me. It makes me think of Stanley when I remember playing and recording it. It just has that vibe of his personality.”

Blue Rose Music, the record label and artist collective, started in Sebastopol and is now based in Nashville.

The company got its name from Mouse’s blue rose poster, created for the final show at the San Francisco concert venue, Winterland, headlined by the Dead on New Year’s Eve in 1978.

Gross, the album’s producer, said he and Blue Rose founder Joe Poletto wanted to honor Stanley and “celebrate him as an artist because he was involved in the deep history of San Francisco rock and roll.”

While many of the musicians on the album are part of the Blue Rose community, Gross reached out to others such as Chuck Leavell who covered the Willie Dixon blues song, “Three Hundred Pounds of Joy,” originally recorded by Howlin’ Wolf.