Television actor Robert Picardo of “Star Trek: Voyager” and other series will act as host July 27 for the 112th annual Monte Rio Variety Show at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, it was announced Monday.

He succeeds late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien, who hosted the past two Monte Rio Variety Shows, the first virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the second in person.

Performers this year also will include Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn, Livingston Taylor, Tim Hockenberry, Billy Valentine and Gary Muledeer. Organizers expect to add more names to the list in June, said Michele McDonell, one of the event's community leaders

From 1995 to 2001, Picardo played the role of the Doctor, an Emergency Medical Hologram or EMH, on “Star Trek: Voyager.”

He is also known for playing Cowboy in “Innerspace,” Coach Cutlip on “The Wonder Years,” Captain Dick Richard on the ABC series “China Beach” and Richard Woolsey in the “Stargate” franchise.

More than 1,500 tickets for the popular event sold out earlier this month.

The entertainers are provided by the nearby annual Bohemian Grove encampment. Clint Black, Zac Brown, Roy Rogers and Billy Valentine have appeared at the shows in other years. Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett made a surprise appearance in 2019.

Past Monte Rio Variety Shows, which have been held annually since 1911, were hosted by Ray Bolger and Art Linkletter.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.