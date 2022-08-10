Stellina Alimentari plans downtown location

Restaurant Stellina Alimentari is planning to open in downtown Petaluma at Thistle Meats’ old location at 160 Petaluma Blvd. N. Although just a working title right now, if that name looks familiar that is because the new location is directly related to the current Stellina Pronto, located at 23 Kentucky St. A special thanks to Petaluma Foodies (Facebook) group member Henry Ptasinski for not only sharing a photo of the new shop’s ABC ownership change with the group, but also posting a link to an article explaining what an “alimentari” is.

Appreciative of all the love and support that Petalumans have shown co-owners Christian and Katrina Caiazzo’s first Petaluma venture (Stellina Pronto). The two were nice enough to respond back to our request for further details, even though they cautioned that they are still working out the details and weren’t ready for a full press release. But these folks are true Petalumans and know how much our town loves great food news. And Christian and Katrina opening up any new food-related business is great news for all of us. Sticking to their Italian theme, this new venture is a take on a classic Italian specialty food and bottle shop, offering a casual menu of house-made sandwiches, antipasti, salads, and charcuterie plates, as well as meal kits to take away, and wine and beer to enjoy at the alimentarior a casa. "For those, like myself, who are unfamiliar with word “alimentari” it means “food” when directly translated from Italian, but in practice is a small grocery store, usually family owned, as opposed to their “supermercati,” which are large supermarkets. An alimentari carries light groceries, but more importantly, has a deli counter offering prepared foods and drinks to go, or in the case of Stellina Alimentari for enjoying in their new space. This description makes me think of Charley’s Wine Country Deli, but with an Italian twist, and what with Charley’s being one of our favorite spots for both pick-up, as well as dine-in, enjoying a sandwich and a beer out front for lunch, we’re really looking forward to adding Alimentarito our list of lunch spots. Although most think of Stellina Pronto’sf or their sweet and baked items. Their savory non-baked goods, such as sandwiches, are always off the hook, so we are particularly excited to try Alimentari’s offerings. Stellina has one of the best meatball sandwiches I have ever had. It certainly helps that they make the bread for the sandwiches fresh each morning.

As coincidence would have it, most of our visits to this particular location were back in the day when Thistle Meats was offering a couple of daily sandwiches specials, so we look forward to going back to that tradition. Of course, this new opening means that the former tenant, Thistle Meats, is no longer operating in this quant downtown location. Thistle Meats has been listed as permanently closed for at least a couple of months now, according to various internet sources, although a quick check of their website makes it appear that they are still offering catering. At the time of this column’sdeadline,westill hadn’treceived aresponse back to ourinquiry for more informationbut arekeeping our fingers cross that Thistle Meats will continue on in Petaluma in one form or another.

Restaurant Ownership Change

Wild Goat Bistro is currently in contract with a new owner, which is no surprise, as the owners have been looking to retire for a while now. The ABC application for ownership change notice in the window lists “Gamfam, Inc.” as the new owner, which after a bit of sleuthing, led us to Jacob Gamba. Current WGBco-owner Sharon McAuley immediately responded to our request for more information and confirmed this is the same Jacob who has been part of the Risibisi management team for the past 15 years. “He and his wife, Kara, will be taking over the reins,” Sharon tells us. “We are super excited and feel that it is the perfect fit.” And with the overwhelmingly positive and excited responses to our preview post on Petaluma Foodies, clearly Jacob is already a Petaluma food fixture with a reputation that precedes him. Once the Gamba’s return from a well-deserved family vacation, we hope to speak with them about their plans.

While on the top of Wild Goat Bistro and their incredible food, we could not resist sharing Sara Caudill’s recent social media post. It always warms our heart to see Petaluma restaurant owners not only supporting their brothers and sisters in the industry, but actually taking to the ‘airwaves’ and sharing their positive dining experiences. Sara Caudill is the co-owner of Roy’s Chicago Dogs & BBQ at the Yard, and recently posted a couple of tantalizing photos, saying, “Wild Goat Bistro via Petaluma Food Taxi never disappoints.”