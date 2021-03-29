Stephen and Ayesha Curry cook, play basketball on ’Sesame Street’

Stephen and Ayesha Curry recently stopped by “Sesame Street” to make breakfast and play basketball with Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster.

The Warriors guard and celebrity chef appeared on an episode of the beloved children’s show Thursday, where they competed in a pancake-making contest and shot a few hoops together.

The couple also helped teach Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover about the importance of sharing, eating a healthy breakfast and the letter “C.”

If you missed the episode, you can watch a clip here.