Stephen Curry surprises teens from new docuseries ’Benedict Men’

Warriors guard Stephen Curry surprised two young basketball players featured in a new docuseries during “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday.

C.J. Wilcher and Dani Diarra star in “Benedict Men,” which follows a prestigious high school basketball program in New Jersey. They were being interviewed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when Curry made a surprise appearance.

Although Curry is the series’ executive producer, he hadn’t met the two players until the talk show.

“He’s somebody that I look up to on and off the floor,” Wilcher said. “He’s a stand-up guy, and he’s also an excellent basketball player.”

Both teens said they hope to join the NBA in the future.

“The best advice is that you have to embrace the fact that the work only gets harder and harder and harder with every level that you get to,” Curry said to the high-schoolers. “At the end of the day, don’t forget to have fun, you know? That’s what basketball is all about.”