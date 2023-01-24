Stevie Nicks announces 2 big concerts in Northern California

Stevie Nicks is heading to the Bay Area.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — who was first enshrined as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019 — is set to perform at Chase Center in San Francisco on March 23.

Nicks also performs March 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

These shows are part of a recently announced 14-date tour. The trek kicks of March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and includes stops in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta and other cities. The tour wraps up June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, livenation.com.

STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, March 15 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, March 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Thursday, March 23 – San Francisco – Chase Center

Sunday, March 26 – Sacramento – Golden 1 Center

Thursday, March 30 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

Sunday, April 2 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

Wed, April 5 – Birmingham, Alabama – The Legacy Arena at BJCC

Friday, May 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

Tuesday, May 16 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

Monday, May 22 – Atlanta, Georgia– State Farm Arena

Thursday, May 25 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

Tuesday, June 20 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 23 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Tuesday, June 27 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center