Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Pi Day 2021

EDITOR: A fundamental constant of mathematics is pi — approximately 3.14. Most people don’t know the definition of pi, nor its significance. Many know it by its day — March 14 — when everybody is encouraged to eat lots of pie. Why is pi important? It is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Seems trivial enough; however, pi is fundamental to all areas of our society, including science, engineering, construction, biology and so much more.

Coincidently, on March 14, 2020, a national emergency was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We all know the difficulties and isolation so many have endured this past year. Epidemiology is the study of the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. By analyzing data, epidemiologists make recommendations based on science so leaders can make informed decisions about appropriate actions to minimize the spread of disease. Failed leadership and ignoring this science has resulted in 500,000-plus deaths and loss of livelihood for millions of Americans.

With the development and deployment of vaccines, we can celebrate the next pi day, 3/14/2021, with the knowledge that this national nightmare will be nearing its end.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Help for the homeless

EDITOR: R. Michael Abazia wrote, “The city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County budget tens of millions of dollars each year toward the homeless issue” (“Helping the homeless,” Letters, Feb. 21). He bemoaned the money serving about 3,000 people and assumed 50% don’t want help or rules. The letter goes downhill, listing everything unsheltered people are doing wrong — or victim blaming.

I’ve been trying to find transparent data on how the tens of millions are spent. How much goes to capital investments, or buildings? How much goes to social services, or health, drug and alcohol programs, education and training?

There are many statements about who unsheltered people are and assumptions about how they became homeless.

Our county and cities don’t have a plan for ending homelessness, because the voting public doesn’t demand a comprehensive plan. We are satisfied with being disgusted and looking the other way while authorities sweep or resolve fragile communities.

Perhaps each street should adopt and meet one unsheltered person. Get to know them. Hear their story. Fix them dinner. One representative can record all these activities and conversations, publish online and send copies to the supervisors and council members headlined, “Local citizens not waiting for government anymore, organize to help unhoused people directly.”

KATHRYN JURIK

Santa Rosa

Civic center parking

EDITOR: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County government are discussing the possibility of co-locating offices in a joint civic center (“Governing together,” Feb. 28). This is probably a good idea for several reasons, including freeing up space for sadly needed housing. Also there are services that residents and businesses need that involve both governments. Having them in one spot would be very convenient.

One question, though. If there is concern about parking for hundreds of additional government workers converging on a downtown civic center, where will the rest of us park who might have business at that civic center?

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Lawful citizens and guns

EDITOR: Columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. didn’t mention the good Americans who are law-abiding citizens and are pro-gun (“We cannot allow the ‘gun imperialists’ to win again,” Feb. 22). He didn’t mention the reality that criminals will always have guns.

Again, the Capitol riot is brought up with all the Trump supporters wreaking havoc. I ask, why didn’t Dionne mention all the terrorists who have guns who are still causing violence in the streets? They aren’t Trump supporters.

I applaud the Second Amendment and the National Rifle Association so I can have a gun to protect myself if ever needed. Most gun owners and NRA members are decent, law-abiding citizens. My brother is a teacher, and I hope teachers will be able to defend themselves in wake of a mass shooting.

Please look again and see who the real criminals are. What if all guns were taken from the good citizens? Only the bad would have guns, and I would rather not have that happen. The gun imperialists are not who or what you think.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Making schools safe

EDITOR: Recently, teachers unions have come under attack by many in the public who claim we are obstructing reopening plans. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

My students deserve a safe, warm and clean place to learn. Santa Rosa City Schools has historically had trouble ensuring these were the learning conditions of our students, in part due to custodial understaffing, leading to perennially dirty classrooms, and in part due to crumbling infrastructure after decades of underfunding.

Recent bond monies have begun to improve these conditions, but we are a far cry from completely functional. Additionally, soap and paper towels for hand-washing have long been absent from student bathrooms, and we still have classrooms without windows or functional heating and air conditioning units.

I want nothing more than to be with my students, but they and their families deserve the district’s respect with regard to student safety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says school campuses can reopen with mitigation measures in place: 6-foot distancing, frequent hand-washing, mask-wearing, isolation rooms, daily cleaning and disinfecting and ventilation are of paramount importance.

I want to know that these mitigation factors are in place so I can greet my kids with confidence and relief at finally being with them face to face.

JEANELLE PAYNE

Santa Rosa

