Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Catalytic converter thefts

EDITOR: The recent report regarding the seizure of hundreds of stolen catalytic converters in Novato highlights the problem. This is a huge issue not only locally but statewide and nationally. I believe it will be difficult to solve with local law enforcement efforts alone. Attention needs to be directed toward the buyers — salvage yards. If there isn’t a ready outlet for the stolen products, the attraction to steal them will subside.

I urge local law enforcement, city and county leaders and the public to urge the state Legislature to enact strict rules for the purchase of converters and/or the metals that get removed from them.

They should include requirements for a picture ID of the seller, a picture of the person presenting themselves as the seller and limitations on how sale proceeds are dispensed — no cash sales, only check or electronic transfer to a bank account in the name of the seller.

Enforcement should include undercover sales to salvage companies by law enforcement to ensure compliance and significant penalties for purchasers caught violating the rules.

This is a problem worthy of the Legislature’s attention.

RICK DUSTE

Petaluma

Sheriff’s ‘brilliant’ job

EDITOR: I’m not surprised that Supervisor Lynda Hopkins got an earful on the phone during the fire (“Sheriff accused of bullying,” April 4). The Sheriff’s Office did a brilliant job protecting our homes and lives in Guerneville, where I had to evacuate for the first time I chose to in 30 years.

Our tax-happy supervisor had to interrupt our sheriff’s day trying to protect homes and lives to ask how he could be more helpful arranging visits to quarantined animals and pets? If she concentrated on her job, we would not be wasting money on the almost riderless SMART train and building extravagant fire stations instead of providing much-needed equipment to those heroes.

The deputies on the street have always been kind and courteous to me and my Black wife and I the same to them. Compared to the deputies in Los Angeles where I lived 30 years ago they are angels.

That their protection extends to Forestville, where Hopkins lives, is a blessing to be thankful for. They always keep the traffic slow and the town safe. In short, while I don’t agree with everything our sheriff does, he is far better than most.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

Bodega Bay’s plight

EDITOR: Thank you for bringing attention to the critical problem of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District (“An urgent call from Bodega Bay’s fire department,” editorial, April 2). After many serious issues on the Sonoma Coast and because of a lack of funding from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Bodega Bay is in need.

They generate the money, take care of visitors, supply delicious crab, salmon and seafood, keep our beaches clean, educate the public at their now-defunded visitor center, closing in June, and they are the fishing village we all love.

The money is there, the intention by the Board of Supervisors is not. They need to bring the taxes back to Bodega Bay. It’s not just for the residents, but for the world of visitors who come there, including us.

BONNIE PHILPOTT

Petaluma

Staying accountable

EDITOR: If I had an opportunity to talk with our sheriff, this is what I would say: The one privilege you have as a highly placed county official is to make sure you behave in such a way that you would never want to conceal public records. You have clearly stated that in your singular position among all our leaders, you are above the law.

I find it strange that among all people, only those in law enforcement should be free of accountability. And yet their profession involves human interactions that can often be confrontational, intricate and dangerous, where accountability and open records are of first order importance.

GILBERT H. VIEIRA

Petaluma

A recall-driven decision?

EDITOR: So, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared that June 15 is when COVID-19 is over, no more worries, all is well, let’s open up the state to full capacity. Funny how a recall campaign changes things. Don’t fall for it, folks. Vote for the recall, and then vote wisely to replace him. He has been a dismal governor. Time to cancel him.

DAWN BURNS

Santa Rosa

A cannabis EIR is needed

EDITOR: Imagine my surprise when stepping out to gaze at the stars one night recently and realizing the smell was not our local skunk. It was strong enough that I went inside, closed our windows and eventually gave up on spending the evening outside.

I’ve spent my whole life working to afford my home, simple as it is, and thousands more on county taxes each year. Now I get to worry about my well, thanks to county staff approval of 20,000 square feet of cannabis production next door.

There are plenty of suitable locations for cannabis production; our rural residential neighborhoods are not one of them.

Please demand a countywide environmental impact report, so that we can all know, to the best of our collective ability, what the impacts of the proposed cannabis ordinance will be on our precious water supply and on our neighborhoods.

TOM DANAHER

Sebastopol

