Suspected DUI driver arrested in Santa Rosa after car hits power pole
A 49-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his silver Mercedes sedan into a utility pole, according to Santa Rosa police.
Roberto Morales-Carmona was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and hit-and-run property damage, said police Sgt. Chance Landrenaux.
“His blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit,” Landrenaux said.
Officials said the suspected hit-and-run offense was added because the driver left the scene.
The one-car collision happened at 11 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road near Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa. No injuries were reported.
A PG&E crew responded to the scene. There was no property damage estimate available.
You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243.
Dan Taylor
Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat
Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.
