Suspected DUI driver arrested in Santa Rosa after car hits power pole

A 49-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his silver Mercedes sedan into a utility pole, according to Santa Rosa police.

Roberto Morales-Carmona was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and hit-and-run property damage, said police Sgt. Chance Landrenaux.

“His blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit,” Landrenaux said.

Officials said the suspected hit-and-run offense was added because the driver left the scene.

The one-car collision happened at 11 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road near Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa. No injuries were reported.

A PG&E crew responded to the scene. There was no property damage estimate available.

