Santa Rosa Symphony’s Pops concert salutes ‘Peanuts’

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; preshow discussion with Michael Berkowitz, David Benoit and Sean Mendelson starts at 2 p.m.

What: “Playing for Peanuts: The Music of Vince Guaraldi,” featuring pianist David Benoit and the Symphony Pops Orchestra

Everyone who has ever enjoyed a “Peanuts” TV special will instantly recognize the music from those shows. You can even buy figures of Snoopy and Woodstock that will play bits of the most familiar melodies at the push of a button.

On Sunday, you can hear many of those tunes, played by a jazz trio and orchestra, at the opening concert of this season’s Santa Rosa Symphony’s Pops Series.

“Playing for Peanuts: The Music of Vince Guaraldi” features Grammy Award-nominated pianist David Benoit performing “Peanuts” favorites with his trio, including “Linus and Lucy,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “You’re in Love, Charlie Brown,” “Great Pumpkin Waltz” and “The Red Baron March,” accompanied by the orchestra.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7sX4v4mo-2w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The “Peanuts” animated specials and films were produced by Lee Mendelson from 1965 until 2015. Mendelson died in 2019, and his sons Sean and Jason Mendelson now run his company, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, founded by their father in the 1960s.

“Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis and would have turned 100 this November. He moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fxGJA5AoFV4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lee Mendelson was crossing the Golden Gate Bridge in 1963 on his way to meet with Schulz about a documentary film project on “Peanuts” when he heard Vince Guaraldi’s Grammy-winning instrumental jazz hit “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” on the radio, Sean Mendelson said.

“My dad wanted that style of music for his ‘Peanuts’ film,” he said. “One of his great contributions was using Guaraldi’s music.”

It was very unusual then to use contemporary jazz to support animation, Sean Mendelson explained.

As it turned out, the documentary, then titled “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” never aired, but parts were used in a 1969 TV special, “Charlie Brown and Charles Schulz.” The initial airing of the historic TV animated special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” ended up coming out first, making its debut in 1965.

Lee Mendelson went on to make more than 50 “Peanuts” specials and four “Peanuts” feature films. Guaraldi worked with producer Mendelson and animator Bill Melendez until Guaraldi’s death in 1976.

Later on, pianist Benoit composed music for the “Peanuts” TV specials for more than 10 years.

Working with Benoit as arranger, the Mendelsons have come up with all-new arrangements and orchestrations for Guaraldi’s “Peanuts” music that will be introduced at the Pops program in Santa Rosa.

Sunday’s concert also marks the opening of the final Pops season with Michael Berkowitz as conductor. Before the concert Berkowitz, Benoit and Sean Mendelson will participate in a public preshow discussion.

Berkowitz said he insisted on adding Guaraldi’s “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” to the program, even though it’s not part of “Peanuts” canon.

“I asked them to include that,” Berkowitz said by phone from his home in New York. He also plans to playfully open each half of the concert with selections not written by Guaraldi: Perpetuum Mobile, Opus 257, by Johann Strauss Jr. and “Walk Like an Egyptian” by the Bangles.

During a career that started in his teens, Berkowitz has conducted for Marvin Hamlisch, Roberta Flack, Maureen McGovern, Michael Feinstein and Sarah Brightman. He also is featured on recordings with Steve Lawrence, Plácido Domingo and Linda Eder.

The symphony is marking this season as Berkowitz’s 15th, as well as his last, as the principal Pops conductor; he’s led all the Pops concerts since the 2008-09 season. Before that, starting with the first symphony Pops series, in November 2005, he conducted opening concerts for the series.

The musicians who play in the Santa Rosa Symphony and its Pops series come from the same core group, said Alan Silow, president and CEO of the symphony.

“The musicians respect Mike because of his pop-music pedigree,” Silow said. “I started the series because I felt pop music would reach out to an audience that wouldn’t normally come to a symphony series.”

For the “Peanuts” Pops concert, Benoit will play a Steinway piano originally donated to the Santa Rosa Symphony by Schulz, Silow added.

Berkowitz will retire as Pops conductor after the season’s closing concert, “My Kind of Broadway,” drawing on his early career with Hamlisch and others, in April next year.

“I may sing for my encore,” the conductor said. “You never know what I might do.”

