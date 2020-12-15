Take a self-guided sculpture tour through Cloverdale

With museums still closed during the coronavirus pandemic, art lovers can still find a haven in Cloverdale, where a long string of outdoor sculptures is on public display.

Established in 2003, with an entire set of new works installed every year, the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail has built a strong following.

“We wanted to bring people downtown and from out of town,” said Joyce Mann, coordinator of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail project.

Over the years, the sculpture trail has drawn visitors not only from all over the United States but from as far away as Australia and Japan.

This year, with travel discouraged and tourism subdued, locals still can make the most of the free exhibit, either on foot or by car.

“It’s open-air, and the public can go anytime it’s convenient,” Mann said.

The current display has been up since late July. Normally the exhibit changes every 12 months, but this time, organizers realized that installing new work as the pandemic continues could be problematic.

“This is our 2020-21 exhibit,” Mann explained. “With the virus, we had no idea whether we’d be able to proceed with the 2021-2022 exhibit, so we extended the current one to April 2022.”

The display of 19 large outdoor sculptures, with the tallest standing 12 feet high, stretches along Cloverdale Boulevard from Third Street to Citrus Fair Drive.

The sculptures for the juried exhibit were chosen from submissions from all over the United States by two judges: Carla Stone, exhibitions coordinator at the Sonoma State University Art Gallery, and sculptor Robert Smith.

“I was struck by the unique creativity of each artist,” Stone said. “The styles displayed ranged from whimsical to serious, all of which were wonderful and thought-provoking in their own way.”

The results of the judging are: “Nests” by Loren Madsen, best of show; “Harappan Swansong” by Stan Huncilman, first prize and “Homage to Helen” by Cynthia Handel, honorable mention.

The cash awards are $1,000 for best of show, $500 for first place and $250 for honorable mention. Each sculptor selected to exhibit receives $250 from a sponsor to assist with expenses.

The current sculptures are documented on a map with directions to the locations. Access the map at cloverdalesculpturetrail.org/map201819/

If you’re not venturing out at all these days, you can explore the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail in the safety of your home, with a self-guided audio tour of the exhibit available through Otocast’s free app.

You can download the Otocast app, which includes the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail among its guides, through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The tour includes sculptor information, an image of each sculpture and audio of the artists describing their work. This year you can hear the artists’ audio in either English or Spanish.

After taking the self-guided tour, you can select your favorite sculpture, then visit the program’s website at cloverdalesculpturetrail.org and vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. Voting ends Jan. 2.

For Stone, the exhibit underscores the importance free public displays, especially now, in this time of sheltering in place.

“Art has the capacity to impact our mood, hopefully for the better, and offers a source of connection with our humanity, which is needed now more than ever. After living through a pandemic for the past nine months, people are looking for ways to escape from social isolation,” she said.

“With museums having to shut down again due to coronavirus, public art exhibitions are a great way for people to get outside and engage with their neighbors in a safe, socially distanced way.”

