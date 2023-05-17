Certain groups of people, when they fall in love with a particular movie, express their cinematic affection by memorizing lines from that film. Often, they show their enthusiasm by purchasing the soundtrack and listening to it 24/7, or maybe just by making sure to watch the film whenever it pops up on TV.

Our 29th time watching “Jaws”? I think we need a bigger couch.

Other people – Petaluma-based fans of George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” for example – do all of that and much more. In this case, they convince their city government to set aside an entire weekend in May to celebrate the famously auto-friendly film by filling the streets with roaring, revving and rumbling, shiny, shaking and shivering cars.

“A Salute to American Graffiti – Thursday May 18 through Saturday, May 20 – is different things to different people. Clearly, it’s an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy classic American cars, a chance to share collective memories of cruising the main drags of small towns, and a way to experience that sweet nostalgic hit we get from hearing early rock ‘n roll music.

And, of course, it’s a tribute to “American Graffiti.”

Break out the Popsicles. Cue the Wolfman Jack howls.

Though there is much to see and do during the annual event – which generally kicks off with a Thursday night Jumpstart Dinner that routinely sells out far in advance – the main event of the annual affair is always the massive downtown car parade known widely as “Cruisin’ the Boulevard.”

This year, the cruise takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

See below for a full lineup of the weekend’s activities.

The event’s sponsoring organization, Cruisin' the Boulevard, Inc., is an all-volunteer nonprofit founded in 2005 by a local squad of "American Graffiti“ enthusiasts. They were looking for a way to simultaneously pay tribute to the beloved film, which was filmed in part on the streets of Petaluma, and also to benefit the people of Petaluma. That the event quickly became so popular it now draws fans from around the country was nothing anyone could have predicted, nor that it would raise so much money from fees paid by participating car owners and other fundraising efforts.

That money, of course, is how the event contributes so much to the community.

Each year, proceeds from the event are donated to a number of local charity efforts, primarily the Petaluma Save-A-Life Project. To date, through the project, over 100 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been donated to various groups throughout the Petaluma community, from equipping police patrol cars to placing AEDs in high school classrooms. Because of Save-A-Life, the Petaluma Fire Department has an electrically powered ambulance cot, and the Petaluma Police Department has support for its Bicycle Helmet Safety Program.

Additionally, a number of scholarships are presented to graduating seniors from Petaluma area high schools. These are awarded to students interested in pursuing careers in automotive adjacent industries, including technology and mechanics, design and engineering, automotive magazine writing, etc. Additional awards are given for students considering careers in videography and performing arts, heath and safety, computer sciences, and the film, radio and media industries.

The event supports other members of the community through the vendors and artists who set up booths downtown during the daylong festivities on Saturday. From the very beginning, they have included local fine artist Elise Durenberger, who each year creates a special Cruisin' the Boulevard original poster, available for purchase downtown or through the artist’s website at Elisedurenbergerfineart.com.

So get ready, Petaluma. Turn up the radio, fill up your tank, and get set to celebrate a truly special American film, Petaluma style.

A Salute to American Graffiti

Friday, May 19

Cruise-In and Kickoff Social, 4-8 p.m.

Free to all, the first major public event takes place at the Plaza North Shopping Center (on North McDowell Blvd.). On display will be an array of 1972-and-older American vehicles, plus vendors offering all kinds of “American Graffiti” collectibles. Food booths will also be on hand.

Saturday, May 20

The Car Show, 10 a.m.

All day long, American model cars 1972 or older will be parked on the streets of historic Downtown Petaluma, the same street featured in the movie. At booths and tables throughout the area, visitors can enjoy old-time live radio DJs, a variety of food vendors and all manner of special activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “American Graffiti.”

The Cruise, 4 p.m.

Grab some sidewalk and prepare to use your ear plugs, because this is the big event and it does get loud. Special lanes will be opened up for classic cars to cruise in a large loop up and down the Boulevard, driving on the same streets that Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Paul LeMat and Harrison Ford drove in the movie.

The best place to watch the cruise will be along Petaluma Blvd, just south of B Street to D Street. Bring a chair and a picnic basket, don’t forget something to drink, and perhaps a jacket and a blanket.