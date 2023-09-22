Taylor Swift Instagram post prompts record-breaking voter registration

An Instagram post from Taylor Swift prompted a record 35,252 new voters to register Tuesday, according to Vote.org.

The “Only the Young” singer participated in Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day by urging her fans to make sure they were eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are,” Swift wrote, along with sharing a link to the nonprofit voter registration platform. “Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Later that day, Vote.org communications director Nick Morrow reported just how much of an impact Swift had.

“Fun fact: After @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 13!” he wrote on social media. “Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!”

For those not in the know, Swift considers 13 to be her lucky number.

A total of 157,041 users visited Vote.org on Tuesday, according to a press released cited by Billboard.

“During the day on Tuesday, we saw a 1,226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement.

While Swift didn’t tell her fans how to vote in her Instagram post, she has previously endorsed Joe Biden and expressed distaste for Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who seems poised to challenge the president again next year.

