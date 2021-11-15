Taylor Swift sings the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' on 'Saturday Night Live’

Somebody go check on Jake Gyllenhaal.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" this weekend on "Saturday Night Live," days after dropping her highly anticipated re-imagining of the 2012 album "Red."

The extended rendition of the heartbreaking ballad — which Swift famously and reportedly wrote about her turbulent relationship with actor Gyllenhaal — is a standout track on "Red (Taylor's Version)," which includes a mix of familiar hits and newly released songs from the vault.

"'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night / We're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light / Down the stairs, I was there / I remember it all too well," Swift sang on "SNL" while strumming a red guitar on a blanket of autumn leaves.

"And there we are again when nobody had to know / You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath / Sacred prayer, and we'd swear / To remember it all too well."

Wearing all black and her signature scarlet lipstick, Swift belted devastating lyrics such as, "You call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest," as the short film she directed to accompany the 10-minute tune played in the background.

The dramatic music video sees 19-year-old "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink portray a character based on Swift, while 30-year-old "Teen Wolf" alum Dylan O'Brien plays a man inspired by Gyllenhaal.

"Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralyzed by it / I'd like to be my old self again, but I'm still trying to find it," the Grammy winner sang softly as fleeting images of Sink and O'Brien flashed on the screen.

"After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own / Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone / But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / 'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me / You can't get rid of it / 'Cause you remember it all too well."

During Saturday's installment of "Weekend Update," co-anchor Colin Jost pretty much spoke for everyone when he said, "I think the lesson we all learned this week is: Never break up with Taylor Swift."

Another notable moment from this weekend's episode of "SNL" — hosted by "The Harder They Fall" star Jonathan Majors — was the cold open, which saw Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), Big Bird (Kyle Mooney), Joe Rogan (Pete Davidson), Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) and others take a stroll down Newsmax's "Cruz Street."

The political parody of "Sesame Street" poked fun at Cruz's recent Twitter spat with Big Bird over the COVID-19 vaccine, Rogan's widely criticized use of ivermectin, right-wing conspiracy theories and so much more.

"Hello, I'm Texas Sen. and the last one invited to Thanksgiving Ted Cruz," said Bryant, donning a suit, tie and bushy brown beard.

"For 50 years, I stood by as 'Sesame Street' taught our children dangerous ideas like numbers and kindness. But when Big Bird told children to get vaccinated against a deadly disease, I said, 'Enough.' And I created my own 'Sesame Street' called 'Cruz Street.' It's a gated community where kids are safe from the woke government."

Check out more content from Saturday's telecast here.