Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s next game Sunday at the New York Jets

NEW YORK — Fresh off an appearance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift is expected to be supporting Travis Kelce again on Sunday night, this time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for his game against the New York Jets.

The venue is the same location that Swift rocked earlier this summer during her “Eras” tour, and her team is now reportedly working out the security logistics for Sunday night, reports TMZ.

The pop star was front and center sitting in the the family’s private suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna, to watch his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 last Sunday.

During the game, she was seen jumping up and down and cheering enthusiastically after Kelce scored a touchdown. Swift was also seen after the game, exiting the stadium with the tight end and sitting in the passenger seat of his convertible.

Photos leaked Wednesday of the two out partying together after the game, with Swift’s arm draped around Kelce’s neck.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he added.

While neither of the stars have yet confirmed whether they are officially dating, and they have been noticeably reluctant to engage in any PDA, the recent events suggest their relationship is off to a hot start.

During the podcast conversation, Kelce remained relatively tight-lipped about the budding romance, saying he respects the fact that Swift does not purposefully appear in the media as much as he does.

“I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘Alright now,’ will have to be kinda where I keep it,” he said.