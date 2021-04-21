Ted Nugent announces he has COVID-19

Rock guitarist Ted Nugent, the Motor City Madman, said he has COVID-19.

Nugent, 72, announced Monday he was infected with the coronavirus in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"You probably can't tell because of my positive spirit, my positive attitude plows right through all of the negative," he said. "Everyone told me I shouldn't announce this ... During cluster f— pandemic, Chinese virus attack '21, I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese s—!"

Nugent said he has had flu-like symptoms for the last 10 days and "I thought I was dying." He said mostly the symptoms have been a congested head, but that he had to "literally" crawl out of bed recent mornings.

A Michigan native who now primarily lives in Texas, Nugent has been a vocal hunting rights activist and an outspoken supporter of Republican politicians.

In a Christmas Facebook message, the rocker downplayed the virus and criticized measures taken by state and federal governments, and those around the world, to slow its spread. "It's not a real pandemic," he says, and vows not to take any vaccine.

Nugent campaigned in Michigan last fall for Donald Trump's reelection, criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the September appearance in Jackson County.