The 1975 not breaking up despite ‘indefinite’ hiatus

Matty Healy insists that while The 1975 might be taking a break, they are not breaking up.

The controversial frontman, 34, told the band’s San Jose audience on Thursday that he “didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Rolling Stone reports.

“That’s not happening. Don’t worry about that,” the British singer confirmed.

Last week the band kicked off the North American leg of their global “Still… At Their Very Best” tour with a bang, when Healy announced the forthcoming pause.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus,” the two-time Grammy nominee told those in attendance at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, according to video circulating on social media.

The tour will next take the band back home to the U.K., before they ultimately end in mainland Europe next March.

Though tickets to see The 1975 have been incredibly coveted, the group has not been without their share of controversy.

In July, Healy kissed bass player Ross MacDonald during the band’s performance at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival to protest the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws. The government responded by shutting down the festival.