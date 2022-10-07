“It happens that when I write of hunger, I am really writing about love and the hunger for it, and then the warmth and richness and fine reality of hunger satisfied, and it is all one.” — M.F.K. Fisher

Acolytes of all stripes, from literary scholars and critics to chefs, foodies, fans and followers, have long tried to put the late writer M.F.K. Fisher into context.

Her life and writing had so many layers it seemed that no one voice, however insightful, could adequately encapsulate in a few words, a paragraph or even an essay who she was and what she contributed to literature by way of the sensual, sensory experience of food. For Fisher, food was a cultural and sometimes personal metaphor, one understood by all, because we all eat.

She remains, 30 years after her death, defiantly indefinable.

But filmmaker Gregory Mark Bezat comes close to capturing the lasting impact of Fisher, who spent her last years living and writing from a cottage in Glen Ellen, in a new feature documentary, “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4tfxXY_Sfdo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Bezat draws from Fisher’s own words, as well as the impressions of those who knew her in life or discovered her through her writing. Rare archival material from the M.F.K Fisher Literary Trust and old black-and-white film of rural France during the time when Fisher, a young professor’s wife, first found the exquisite beauty of true food, vividly recreates her world.

Her remarkable life began in 1908 in Whittier, where her father ran the local newspaper. The film follows her through her years in France and Europe before World War II and later to St. Helena in the 1950s and 1960s.

Fisher spent the last two decades of her life at what she called “Last House,” a home built for her by her friend David Bouverie and which is now part of the Bouverie Audubon Preserve. She died in 1992 after years struggling with the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease.

The 85-minute film will have its world premiere Tuesday and Thursday at the Mill Valley Film Festival with Bezat, who produced and directed the film, in attendance.

Prolific writer

Doing justice to Fisher was a formidable challenge, according to Bezat. There was a vast amount of material to mine. As the daughter of a small-town newspaper publisher, she could write on command and on deadline. She didn’t belabor, she produced.

Her legacy encompasses 27 books of essays and memoir, hundreds of pieces for The New Yorker and a celebrated English translation of Brillat-Savarin’s book “The Physiology of Taste.” She also wrote a screenplay, two novels (“Not Now, But Now” and the posthumously published “The Theoretical Foot”), a children’s book and travelogues.

Bezat also had access to Fisher’s extensive personal papers at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at Harvard Radcliffe Institute.

“When I took the project on, and I initially did an agreement with the M.F.K. Fisher Literary Trust, everyone warned me she was a complicated topic and a complicated individual,” Bezat said. “Boy, were they right.”

Fisher, fortunately, proved to be an infinitely interesting and agreeable companion for the four years he spent immersed in her life and her words.

“I would say to anyone who wants to be a filmmaker, choose a topic you can live with, because you’re going to be living with it a long time,” Bezat said. “It’s truthful to say Fisher only got more interesting.”

Bezat calls Fisher “the godmother of the fresh-food movement,” who remains “incredibly relevant today,” a woman ahead of her time.

Although she often is simply described as a food writer, Fisher was much more than that. She wrote about all manner of emotions and experiences through the metaphor of food, the memories of food and experiences around food.

“She’s not just a food writer, and to describe her that way is to do a disservice to her writing,” Bezat said. “Her writing is a lot about life, about the philosophy of life, enjoying the pleasures in life and surviving very difficult times. She went through a lot, which is well-documented in the film.”

Fisher’s first marriage, to Alfred Fisher, ended in divorce. The love of her life was the writer and artist Tim Parrish, who encouraged her writing and helped her publish her first book of essays, “Serve it Forth,” in 1937. The pair married and spent time in Switzerland. But he eventually took his own life after suffering from an excruciatingly painful and degenerative disease, which cost him a leg.

Like other great writers such as F. Scott Fitzgerald and Edna Ferber, Fisher toiled for a time in Hollywood at Paramount Studios, working with director Billy Wilder and writing gags for stars like Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour.