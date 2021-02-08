The #FreeBritney movement is bigger than Spears. A new documentary shows why it's so powerful

For 13 years, nearly every aspect of Britney Spears' life — including major financial, professional and medical decisions — has been controlled by her father Jamie Spears through a court-approved conservatorship.

Instituted after Spears' very public breakdown in 2007-2008, the legal arrangement is now older than Spears was when she debuted on "The Mickey Mouse Club." It has endured even as Spears appeared to stabilize and mount an impressive comeback, releasing multiple albums, touring the world and performing 248 shows during a wildly lucrative four-year residency in Las Vegas.

Since Spears abruptly canceled a second planned residency in early 2019, the legal arrangement — shrouded in mystery and a thicket of non-disclosure agreements — has increasingly raised questions. Why, many wonder, is someone so capable and productive not allowed to make her own decisions? Journalists have produced think pieces and investigative deep dives alike about the conservatorship, and her most devoted fans have mobilized on social media to #FreeBritney from what they believe are exploitative circumstances maintained against her wishes.

Now it's the subject of a feature-length documentary from a team of journalists at the New York Times, which premiered Friday on FX and FX on Hulu. Directed and produced by Samantha Stark, "Framing Britney Spears" charts Spears' rise from plucky "Star Search" contestant to queen bee of "TRL," as well as the high-profile unraveling that turned her personal troubles into a national punchline and culminated in the controversial conservatorship.

Applying the rigor of a "Frontline" episode to a narrative that has been shaped by thinly sourced gossip and anonymous hearsay, "Framing Britney Spears" is also a pointed work of cultural criticism that might make some viewers feel guilt about idly gawking at pictures of Spears on Perez Hilton circa 2007.

By retelling her story from the vantage point of 2021 — at what we hope is a time of greater sensitivity to mental health issues and a heightened post-#MeToo understanding of the misogyny that pervades much of celebrity culture — the documentary encourages viewers to reconsider their ideas about Spears, her chaotic tabloid persona and her fervently devoted fans.

New York Times senior story editor Liz Day, who works on the paper's branded FX docuseries "The Weekly," says she was drawn to making a film about Spears because, she wondered, "How could the same person be able to perform at a very high level in Las Vegas as a superstar doing sold-out shows, making millions of dollars, but at the same time we're being told that she is so vulnerable and at-risk that she needs this very intense layer of protection?"

What makes Spears' conservatorship unusual — other than her extraordinary fame — is that these legal arrangements are typically designed for older people, often with dementia, who are incapable of making informed decisions or physically taking care of themselves. There's a Catch-22 for people who attempt to terminate a conservatorship, Day explains. "If you are not necessarily in total control of your day-to-day life, or your finances, how do you prove that you can be in control of your finances and your day-to-day life?"

Day, who helped report segments on Alex Jones and Ivanka Trump as a senior news producer at "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," says that Spears' conservatorship is the hardest story she's had to cover, thanks to complicated family dynamics, sensitive legal and medical issues, and the additional layers of and secrecy that come with Spears' fame and wealth.

Then there's the unreliable nature of celebrity journalism and standards that can vary wildly from outlet to outlet. "You hear a lot of speculation out there that gets repeated and repeated as fact: 'Britney has X' or 'she's not allowed to Y.' And when you really dig into, 'How do you know what's on the record?' there's a lot of smoke," Day says.

The producers of "Framing Britney Spears" reached out to the pop star, her family, their lawyers and other members of her inner circle, but were turned down (or met with silence) at nearly every turn. "It was a real ethical quandary trying to figure out how to do this and not participate in what everyone has done in the past, which is make all these assumptions about [Spears]," says Stark.

A breakthrough came when Felicia Culotta, who performed an unusual hybrid role as the singer's friend, assistant and travel companion in the pre-conservatorship era, agreed to talk about Spears on the record for the first time in many years, providing emotional insight.

"The one reason I did the interview was to remind people why they fell in love with her in the first place," Culotta says in the documentary.