There’s a redwood in Armstrong state reserve, not far from where Greg King grew up, that has stayed with him his whole life.

When he was 5, he stumbled on a secret grove far from the well-mapped trails in the state preserve. In it, he found a tree that resembled an animal.

“It had these burls that looked like elephant ears, especially to me as a child,” he remembers. “I would always go back there. When I was a teenager, it was kind of a home away from home for me.”

Even though he lives in Arcata today, King has returned many times to Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve as an adult. He even took his daughter there when she was 2 years old.

Wednesday night, when King stands onstage at Armstrong amphitheater to read from his new book, “The Ghost Forest: Racists, Radicals, and Real Estate in the California Redwoods,” he’ll have that tree in mind, and many, many others.

“Armstrong woods gave me a consistent infusion of the feel and understanding of an ancient forest, even before I knew that’s what I was getting,” he says. “To go back there and present this book, which is really a life’s journey, is profound to me.”

Journalism to activism

King talks about trees the way others talk about family. In dramatic detail, loaded with sucker punches, death threats and even bombs, the book recounts his personal odyssey as an activist battling the timber industry and fighting to save the Headwaters Forest among other groves — that’s the hook.

But the most compelling surprise is King’s deep dive into the history of the vast redwood forests along the North Coast and the backroom deals and shady politics that forever changed its landscape — to the point that only about 4% of old-growth coastal redwoods still exist today.

In many ways, King was born to write this book. His great-grandfather David King and his three brothers arrived in Guerneville in the 1870s and 1880s. They hunted, logged and built roads in the forests around Guerneville. When King was growing up, his family owned 75 acres adjacent to Armstrong Redwoods. Allowed to run freely through the forest, King almost took it for granted.

“I didn’t know what was occurring, but almost certainly it was an infusion of the energy of the forest, the life of the forest,” he remembers. “It’s a sentient being. It’s a singular life force, made up of a lot of individual lives that are communicating with each other.

“Modern science tells us this now. But we don’t need modern science to tell us that there is a brimming life force within these forests. They’re pumping hundreds of gallons of water a day through these massive stems. How could that not involve this incredible life force?

“It probably took me a lifetime to fully grasp how the life of the redwood forest syncs almost perfectly with my own life, because that’s where I’m from.”

Not long after graduating from college, and a job bagging groceries at the Guerneville Safeway, King signed on as a reporter at The Paper, an independent weekly run by a dogged editor who encouraged him to dig beneath the surface and find compelling stories.

One day, he learned that Louisiana-Pacific Lumber was planning to log redwoods in the Silver Estate tract in Guerneville, home to the massive 278-foot Clar tree and what is described as “the largest remaining flat grove of redwoods on the banks of the Russian River.”

The forest was literally right outside the back door of his rental house. He wrote a series of stories and from there, followed the trail north to virgin groves and ancient redwoods slated to suffer a similar fate.

Joining up with Earth First activists Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney, King quickly reached a fork in the road and chose activism over journalism.

As an advocate, he never stopped writing, but his life’s work became the story. It’s all in the book: There he is standing in the middle of a clear-cut sea of stumps and brought to uncontrollable tears. There he is squatting in a tree to protect it from being cut. During a night hike, he senses the trees talking to him. Some of the tallest giants have names — Medicine Tree, General Sherman, Crannell Creek Giant and Founders Tree.

In 1986, when Maxxam Corp. took over Pacific Lumber Co. and made plans to double its rate of cutting trees, the line was drawn and Earth First stepped up to protect thousands of acres of old-growth redwoods, including a grove that King would name Headwaters Forest in Humboldt County.

They confronted Maxxam every step of the way, attending shareholder meetings and state forestry permit hearings, staging protests, blockading lumber trucks, raising awareness with everyone from local logging families to national press and eventually scaling the Golden Gate Bridge with banners. Repeatedly, law enforcement looked the other way as King and other Earth First members were physically assaulted at demonstrations. After getting sucker punched by a logger, King later landed a roundhouse in self defense (summoning an old fighting trick he learned in Guerneville).