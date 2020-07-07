The Killers record ’Land of the Free’ update at Prairie Sun in Cotati for NBC Fourth of July special

Alert local music fans may have noticed something in the background Saturday when NBC aired The Killers’ performance of “Land of the Free” during the network’s “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.”

In the video, the sign on the wall behind the band says Prairie Sun, the name of Cotati’s legendary recording studio, founded by owner Mark “Mooka” Rennick.

“The Killers were already in town, working on their new album at Prairie Sun, and they wanted to do this,” Rennick said of the new video.

An NBC crew came to the Cotati studio for a two hour-session June 28 to record Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers performing an updated version of the band’s 2019 single “Land of the Free.”

Flowers reworked the second verse of the song to acknowledge the death of George Floyd on May 25, when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground.

Rewritten by Flowers, the new lyric goes:

“Lookin' over both your shoulders

In the land of the free

And how many killings must one man watch in his home

Till he sees the price on the tab

Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds ...“

“I thought it was the most socially courageous comment,” Rennick said. “We’re proud that Prairie Sun was featured.”

Rennick was amused when NBC announced that the segment originated from Sonoma, California, since Prairie Sun has operated at the same Cotati site since 1980. But the network did the county name right, he said.

“At least they got Sonoma in there,” Rennick said.

The “Land of the Free” segment includes two local backup singers, Willard Blackwell and Miss D, he said.

The Killers, based in Las Vegas, worked in Cotati on the album that will come out next. Their most recent previous effort, “Run For Cover,” was released July 3.

Skip to minute 27 to see the performance:

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.