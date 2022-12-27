Where: Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental

What: The Musers and the Evie Ladin Band

Musicians seldom like to label the kind of music they play, preferring to mix and match various styles as they wish.

When some description of their music is needed, they often find it easier to coin a customized term for it. The Sonoma County-based quartet The Musers came up with the phrase “free range folk.”

What is free range folk? Asked to define that further, Musers mandolinist and guitarist Megan McLaughlin would only go this far:

“People do tend to dance at our shows. We encourage everyone to shake their butts.”

The Musers will perform Jan. 7 in a show on a double bill, shared with the Evie Ladin Band, at the Occidental Center for the Arts.

The show will celebrate the release of The Musers’ fourth album, “Beautiful Mysteries.”

“In five years, we’ve made four full-length CDs, toured the Pacific Northwest three times and had a lot of fun,” McLaughlin said.

The band also includes Anita Bear Sandwina on banjolin, fiddle, mandolin and guitar; Tom Kuhn on upright bass; and Leslie Jackson on cajon and body percussion. (The cajon is a box-shaped percussion instrument, originating in Peru.)

“I had met Anita Bear Sandwina at different musicians’ parties when I lived in Oakland,” McLaughlin recalled.

At another musician’s show at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, McLaughlin and Sandwina both went onstage to sing backup.

“During the encore, we shared a mic,” McLaughlin said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘Do you hear what I hear.’”

Having discovered they shared the kind of harmony that sounds like sisters singing together, they decided to team up in a band. Both are songwriters, with a repertoire that includes original bluegrass, swing, blues, Appalachian- and Irish-style tunes.

The Musers have played the Live at Juilliard Park concert series in Santa Rosa, the Bodega Seafood Festival, Gravenstein Apple Fair, Peacetown concert series and Rivertown Revival.

This year, the quartet released its first two professional music videos: “Turn It On” and “The Bees Keep Me.”

The other half of the double bill features Ladin, a banjo player, singer, songwriter, percussive dancer, choreographer and square-dance caller.

The daughter of an international folk dance teacher and an old-time folk music devotee, Ladin seemed destined to play folk music.

While she has lived in New York City, Baltimore and now Oakland, Ladin has immersed herself in the traditional cultural arts of Appalachia.

She has performed on “A Prairie Home Companion” radio show and at Lincoln Center and San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival. Ladin tours internationally with Keith Terry and her Evie Ladin Band.

