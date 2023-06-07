The star-studded sounds of Sonoma Raceway’s NASCAR weekend

The big NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11 will have some stars performing, and not just behind the wheel: At least two musical stars will also be given a brief turn in the driver’s seat.

Before the starter drops the green flag to begin the Toyota/SaveMart 350, race fans will be treated to an unusual pre-race concert performed by DJ Diesel. The 30-minute concert, to be held in the few quiet moments while the pit crews are checking their cars to make sure everything is perfect, will feature Diesel, much better known to sports fans around the world by his given name, Shaquille O’Neal.

The gigantic deejay, who is regarded as one of the greatest NBA basketball players of all time, has traded the squeak of the hardwood for the scratch of the disc.

O’Neal has been spinning discs and rapping since his early days playing round ball in the big leagues. He released his first album, “Shaq Diesel,” in 1993. He currently has four albums to his name.

His pre-race performance will serve to whip up the fans and ready them for the short and somber moment when Tiffany Woys sings the national anthem.

The Sacramento-born and raised singer has been singing before audiences since she was a little pit crew member. A move to Nashville and several hit songs later, Woys is squarely in the pole position of a promising career as a country singer.

Cut from the same cloth as powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood, Woys has two albums under her shoulder harness. She was recently named a Taste of Country’s “Artist to Watch.”

NASCAR fans have also seen her perform the national anthem at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Look for Woys’ dramatic rendition of the anthem to kick off what fans hope will be an action-packed race.

These two wildly divergent performers will give way to the wickedly fast cars when the main event starts at 12:30 p.m.