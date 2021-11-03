The symphony of a root canal

It started with a seed. Sesame, if we want to be precise. Toasted just enough to bring out its subtly nutty flavor and, thus, pebbly enough to reduce one of my favorite premolars into a crumble of toothy dust.

I don't want to detail my whole course of action here, but suffice it to say that when I booked a long-overdue appointment with a dentist to assess the damage, opening up and saying “ahh” was tantamount to cracking Pandora's box.

My short-term treatment and my long-term oral health required an extensive series of root canals, fillings, extractions, implants, gum scalings, scrapings, polish and the intrusion of just about every instrument in my dentist's arsenal into every neighborhood of my mouth. As my dentist told me with only the scarcest possible note of admonition, the best time to go to the dentist is now.

As a critic, my work has always doubled as an escape from work. I listen for a living. The act of doing nothing but hearing what I happen to hear counts, for me, as productivity.

And so it was in the dental chair, morning after morning, week after week, month after month: Perhaps as a coping mechanism, or as an instinctual aspect of my sensory perception, perhaps in an attempt to insert intellectual distance between myself and my procedures, or because I simply had no choice, I trained myself to turn my dental saga into a cycle of musical encounters, and to revise my role as a patient in the recliner into that of a captive audience.

Dentists at large seem to understand that the true pain of the process isn't necessarily what happens in your mouth, but in your ears.

My periodontist, for example, did his best to provide sonic respite by tuning in to WETA and letting its mix of Mozart, Scarlatti, Brahms and Beethoven filter into the room like the soft waft of A/C. Some dentists even provide ear buds to bring the balm of music closer to the worksite of your skull.

But once the excavation starts, and you register the distant touch of the drill through layers of numbed tissue, once you smell the strange char of the bit eviscerating your suddenly soft-seeming teeth, and once you hear the unfathomable racket of the carnage, intentional music doesn't stand a chance.

My face was routinely numbed into sensory oblivion, but my heart felt more present than ever — quickening and thumping in my chest each time the drill drew near. My skin would tingle and goosebump as an array of tools rattled against my teeth, tore through their flimsy armor of enamel, dug into their decayed depths and pushed bitter composites into their hollowed cores.

My brow would sweat, my hands would claw, my toes would curl, my lumbar would arch off the ostensibly comforting contours of the chair, and my dentist would remind her assistant that I required the little squishy stress ball they stored in the top drawer for “squirmers.”

With focus and concentration, I learned to shift the locus of my attentions from the mouth to my inner ears, where the piercing frequencies of the drill coiled in a helix around those of my existing tinnitus. Barred access to my nerves by anesthetics, the scrape of the scaler found acoustic paths up the sides of my head. The tool that dug into my rearmost molar's pulp chamber shook my jaw with a percussive chug.

Each probe and barb and file and bur expressed itself differently if I could bring myself to listen.

Gradually over the course of several visits, I learned to see my technicians as virtuosos playing my jaw like an organ, each tooth a tine tuned to a different resonant frequency.

I learned to experience my head like a chamber, my body as a hall, my dentist as a conductor, the instruments as instruments and the unbearable intrusion of the drill as an unlikely source of music.

Maybe “unlikely” is the wrong word.

Noise has long had a place not just in music, but also as music. Early avant-garde artistic movements (e.g. Dada) and their descendants (e.g. Fluxus) played key roles in dragging those intentional tones we commonly refer to as “music” kicking and screaming from the safe space of their staves and releasing them from the coddling of composition. The squeals, bleats and loosening aesthetics of free jazz and rock also contributed to the burgeoning form of music gone wild.

But as the 20th century raced toward multiple brinks, noise itself developed into an expressive tool of composers who sought to capture the chaos of the contemporary condition in sound, which often meant liberating it from music and its attendant expectations altogether.

You can hear it happen in the brutalist textures (and terrors) of Iannis Xenakis, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Krzysztof Penderecki; or the dramatic static of John Cage, Pauline Oliveros and Éliane Radigue; or the primal screams of Yoko Ono, Diamanda Galás and Masonna; or the mercy-free sonic savagery of artists like Merzbow, C.C.C.C. and Whitehouse. There's something both feral and fertile in the rich sonic mulch of Aaron Dilloway, the psychoacoustic environments of Maryanne Amacher and the thick digital thickets of Editions Mego founder Peter Rehberg (who died of a heart attack this year).