‘The Twilight Saga’ to be the latest blockbuster film franchise turned into TV series

A new moon is dawning — again.

Like HBO Max’s forthcoming “Harry Potter” offshoot, “The Twilight Saga” films are apparently the latest blockbuster franchise to be turned into a possible TV series for audiences to take a bite out of.

Stephanie Meyer’s bestselling vampire book series is in early development at Lionsgate Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Already attached to write the script is Sinead Daly, whose previous works include “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and Netflix’s “The Get Down.”

Sources told the trade outlet that Daly is working closely with executives to determine which specific aspect of “Twilight” will work for its latest incarnation. Meyer is expected to be involved in the adaptation.

The movie franchise, which consists of five films released between 2008 and 2012, grossed more than $3.4 billion internationally. The series became a pop culture phenomenon and made overnight stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

According to lore, the origin of “Twilight” stems from Meyer — described as a “wanna-be writer/stay-at-home mom” — awakening from a 2003 dream in which a teenage girl loves a vampire who is torn between her heart and her blood.

Two years later, “Twilight” was published and became a New York Times bestseller, eventually being named Best Book of the Year by Publishers Weekly.

According to USA Today, the book series sold more than 160 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 49 languages.

