’The West Wing’ cast reunites for special performance to encourage voting

Fans of “The West Wing” have something to look forward to this week. The popular early-2000s political drama is making a one-time comeback on HBO Max Thursday.

Many of the original cast members have returned for a theatrical version of the episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which focuses on the importance of voting and aired during the show’s third season, according to HBO Max.

The special benefits When We All Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages voter registration.

“We’re just trying to push fans of ‘The West Wing’ to the polls,” creator Aaron Sorkin told the Associated Press.

The episode, which Sorkin described as “an ode to voting,” features President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) in a chess game with his staffers while tensions with China are escalating. At the same time, deputy chief of staff Josh (Bradley Whitford) is focused on a New England town’s primary election results.

Cast members Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill and Janel Moloney return to their original roles in the series. Sterling K. Brown plays chief of staff Leo McGarry, who was originally portrayed by the late John Spencer.

The staged episode will include commercial breaks encouraging U.S. citizens to vote. When We All Vote co-chairs Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda will speak, along with Samuel L. Jackson and Former President Bill Clinton.

Despite appearances from a few high-profile Democrats, the event wasn’t designed to promote a candidate or political party, Sorkin told the Associated Press.

“Yes, one of its founders is Michelle Obama. But it is a nonpartisan organization,” Sorkin said to the news outlet. “At no point during this special will you hear the words ‘Joe Biden,’ ‘Donald Trump,’ ‘Democrat’ or ‘Republican.”

“The West Wing” ran for seven seasons on NBC from 1999-2006, and is currently available to stream on Netflix.