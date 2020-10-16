'The West Wing' reunion brings the fight to Trump. And it doesn't even name him

Though I am well-disposed, with reservations, to Sorkin's habitual high-mindedness and his highly wrought, even overwrought bantering dialogue — which I once described as bearing "the same relation to actual human speech as a Globetrotters routine does to professional basketball," and thank you, history, for the opportunity to repeat that — I was never the world's biggest "West Wing" fan. (I fell off long before it was fashionable.) But Sorkin and his crew and cast took seriously the task of making something beautiful in between the PSAs, which were themselves entertaining, in an often cheeky way. (Hill to Brown: "You should know we all think you're doing a perfectly adequate job.")

Like all of Sorkin's television shows, including his TV-about-TV trilogy "Sports Night," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "The Newsroom," "The West Wing" is a show about people who love their jobs, and are good at them, set in a nontoxic workplace overseen by the world's best (if only human) boss. Premiering in the twilight of the Clinton administration and continuing its alternate history through much of the Bush II years, it is a mash note to late nights and takeout pizza in the service of democracy. Everyone in "The West Wing" knows something — different things, so each has someone to tell — and each is willing to listen and learn, about big things and little, including the origins of chess and the seventh-inning stretch and who wrote "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and the Hudson River not being a river but an estuary when it gets to down to New York City.

The unobtrusive naturalism of Sorkin's series can sometimes war with his preference for text over subtext and love of speechifying. But the theatricality of this special staging, the suggestive spareness of the decor — door frames give the actors something to "walk and talk" through — along with the ornate empty theater and the pinpoint lighting give the performance a ceremonial feeling that supports such a direct approach and a ritual energy suitable to the subject. It's summed up by C.J.'s declaration that "freedom is the glory of God, that democracy is its birthright and that our vote matters." If your budget encompasses Netflix, where the series is currently airing, as well as on HBO Max, watching the original and the restaging back to back makes an instructive comparison.

Time is itself an element. Sheen is 80 now, Janney 60, Lowe 56, Hill (the kid) 45; they have aged well, but they have aged, which is not merely to say they look a little older but that they are different people now, with additional years of life and work to draw on. The line readings are different — a little mellower, a little more flowing and a little less rat-a-tat. Although what might have been scripts appeared in a shot or two, all the cast seemed to be off book.

It is shot through with lines that would have earned applause had an audience been on hand to supply it: "It's a government phone, I can't use it to intimidate voters"; "Make this election about smart and not; make it about engaged and not; qualified and not"; "What I cannot stomach are people who are out to convince people that the educated are soft and privileged and out to make them feel like they're less than — you know, 'He may be educated but I'm plainspoken, just like you.' Especially when we know that education can be the silver bullet."

"You have a lot of help, you listen to everybody and then you call the play," says the president of the process. Though When We All Vote might be a nonpartisan organization, it's clear the point here is not just voting but voting out Trump, a president who seemingly listens to no one who does not speak to him from a television screen and who has been busy not trying to safeguard the election but sowing seeds of doubt in order to predisqualify any result that doesn't go his way.

That Hollywood should line up behind Joe Biden or at any rate against the Trumpublicans — to use a term actually trademarked by the president — should not be surprising. With some more and less vocal exceptions, Hollywood trends liberal — if it sometimes needs prodding to live up to its rhetoric — and the Trump White House, uniquely among both Democratic and Republican administrations over the last 60 years, has been apathetic, even antipathetic toward the arts; Trump events endlessly recycle the same few mostly B-list celebrities. It's hard, for that matter, to conceive what a Zoom special to keep the vote from getting out might look like or what series would stage it. I suppose Scott Baio, James Woods and Jon Voight might get something together, but mainstream conservative actors like Tim Allen, Patricia Heaton and Clint Eastwood have been mum on (or unsupportive of) Trump.

Meanwhile, we are bringing back the past to make bearable the present and, perhaps, to help write the future. There is power in a reunion, in getting the gang back together again, even when it's a gang you only know from the outside, and this is only more attractive in an era of enforced separation. Every relationship, every network is also a kind of narrative — a love story, if you will. When fate takes old partners along separate paths, it can be terrifically moving to see those paths cross again. Whether it is a pop band or the cast of a television show, these things shine a little light in a dark times, giving hope that our own atomized gangs may unite once more.