'The West Wing' reunion brings the fight to Trump. And it doesn't even name him
Just after midnight Thursday, less than a month from election day, and with voting already underway across the country, HBO Max began streaming "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote," a splendidly executed restaging of an old episode in support of Michelle Obama's nonpartisan, nonprofit group dedicated to getting people to the polls. There is, by definition, nothing less partisan than encouraging everyone to vote, though paradoxically it has become a partisan issue, as most everything has these days, given that one party traditionally benefits from turnout, while the other has been working to suppress it.
"We understand that some people don't fully appreciate the benefit of unsolicited advice from actors," says Bradley Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman, introducing the hour, but "we feel that at a time like this the risk of appearing obnoxious is too small a reason to stay quiet if we can get even one new voter to vote."
Even before the election entered the home stretch, the streaming screen has been alive with reunions, by video conference and other means — "The Good Place," "The Real World Boston," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "High School Musical" and many more. Many had a charity aspect — way back in April "A Parks and Recreation Special" offered an actual new episode, within a quarantine frame, to benefit Meals on Wheels — some were just for the fun of it, and others have been specific in their political support. On Tuesday, stars of various "Star Trek" series, including Brent Spiner, Alison Pill, Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton and Kate Mulgrew, along with Democratic trekkies Stacey Abrams, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg came together for "Trek the Vote" in support of the Biden Victory Fund; on Friday, original cast members of "Hamilton" will reunite for a Q&A and "special performance" (no minimum contribution necessary).
And a few hours before the "West Wing" special went live, Patton Oswalt moderated a delightful virtual reunion of the cast/creators of "This Is Spinal Tap," in support of Pennsylvania Democrats. (A donation, of any amount, was needed to watch, as was also true of a September table read by the cast of "The Princess Bride" in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, also hosted by Oswalt, with Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner overlapping from "Spinal Tap.") Its primary effect was to establish that "Spinal Tap" is still true and funny; politics were held until the end, when Harry Shearer suggested that once the dust has settled, we "get rid of the electoral college once and for all."
The "West Wing" special is something different: a quasi-theatrical, "word-for-word," fully enacted adaptation of the third season episode "Hartsfield's Landing," produced "under strict COVID-19 protocols" and shot on the stage of an empty Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Written by creator Aaron Sorkin and directed by longtime collaborator Thomas Schlamme, it has a vote-related story line — the New Hampshire primary is getting underway, just after midnight in the town that gives the episode its name, and Taiwan, bruiting free elections, is feeling pressure from China. (It is a sort of Chinese missile crisis scenario.)
With the single exception of the late John Spencer, whose Chief of Staff Leo McGarry is played by Sterling K. Brown, the main cast is present, accounted for and obviously enjoying themselves: Whitford's Lyman, Janel Moloney as his assistant Donna Moss, Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlet, Richard Schiff as Communications Director Toby Ziegler, Rob Lowe as Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn, Allison Janney as Press Secretary C.J. Cregg and Dulé Hill as Charlie Young, the president's personal aide. In the act breaks, there are PSAs from the cast members along with Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, Marlee Matlin, Bill Clinton and Elisabeth Moss, a cast member not in this episode.
It is not as if the players have been individually invisible: Sheen is a regular on "Grace and Frankie"; Lowe has had several series in the interim, including "Parks and Recreation" (in whose reunion he also participated), "The Grinder" and the ongoing "9-1-1: Lone Star"; Allison Janney picked up two Emmys for "Mom." But people who might not bother with a Robert Plant or Chuck D solo show will stand in line for days in acid rain to score tickets to a Led Zeppelin or a Public Enemy reunion. And there are surely those who get excited by the prospect of seeing the cast of "Friends" virtually reunited — also intended for HBO Max but COVID-delayed — because the series means something to them that Jennifer Aniston's "The Morning Show" or Lisa Kudrow's "The Comeback" or Courteney Cox's "Cougar Town," all fine in their own right, do not.
